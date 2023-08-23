Mason Mount to miss Manchester United’s next game due to injury

Manchester United have announced that their newly acquired midfielder, Mason Mount will miss their next game against Nottingham Forest due to an injury sustained during their weekend tie against Tottenham.

“Mason Mount is set to miss Saturday’s game against Nottingham Forest due to an injury picked up in last weekend’s encounter with Tottenham Hotspur.

This is expected to keep Mount out until the international break next month.

The England midfielder has started both of our Premier League games so far this season after making his competitive debut for the club in last week’s 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford.”

The midfielder via his message on Twitter says he will continue to support his club and would do anything to return as soon as possible.

“It’s very frustrating picking up an injury in a moment like this, I’ll continue to support my teammates, and I will do everything I can to get back on the pitch as soon as possible. Thank you for all the messages of support. ‘