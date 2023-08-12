Arsenal downs Nottingham Forest in their first Premier League tie

Arsenal in their first game against Nottingham Forest, triumphed decisively to go second behind City on the log.

Eddie Nketiah who started as a point man scored Arsenal’s first goal just in the 26th minute. Arsenal last season’s top scorer, Bukayo Saka netted in the 32nd minute to extend Arsenal’s victory by 2 goals in the first half.

Taiwo Awoniyi who was subbed on in the 71st minute pulled one back for Forest just 9 minutes after coming in.

The tie at the Emirates Stadium this afternoon is the second game of the 2023-24 season.

The season kicked off last night when defending champions Manchester City took on newly promoted side Burnley at Turf Moor where City defeated Vincent Kompany’s side by 3-0. Erling Haaland scored twice and Rodri added the last in their victory.