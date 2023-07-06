Marcus Asensio unveiled as new Paris Saint Germain player

Less than 2 hours after announcing the signing of Inter’s defender Sjeiniar, the Ligue1 PSG giant unveiled Marco Asensio who joined the club as a free agent until 2026.

“Paris Saint-Germain are delighted to announce the signing of Marco Asensio. The Spanish forward joins the Parisian club on a three-year deal through to June 2026.”

The recruitment began yesterday when the club announced Luis Enrique as a replacement for Christophe Galtier who left the club at the end of last season. Today, Milan Skriniar and Marco Asensio have been added to the team following the departure of Lionel, Sergio Ramos and the uncertainty of Kylian Mbappe.

Asensio fell out of favour from the starting line-up of Los Blancos in 2014, a poor feat that made him leave the club for Real Mallorca, where his career began, and Español on loan before he was finally released by Real Madrid.

The 27-year-old made 379 appearance club appearances, scored 72 goals, and recorded 56 assists to his name.

Trending How to Build a Successful Fintech Startup in Nigeria

In his seven seasons with Madrid, he won three La Liga titles, 2 Spanish Super Cups, 3 Champions League, 4 Club World Cups, 3 UEFA Super Cups, and the Copa del Rey.

In his words after sealing the move, he said:

“It’s a privilege to be part of this great club,” said Marco Asensio. “I’m looking forward to joining my new teammates and working with them to achieve some great goals.”

Share this post