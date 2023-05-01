“These things I have written to you concerning those who are trying to deceive you.”—1 John 2:26 NASB

Colonel Wilhelm Stieber was a master manipulator. Called “one of the nastiest men who ever lived,” he revealed his character while serving with the Prussian police, who dismissed him because of his abuses. But the Russian government decided to hire him.

Stieber returned to prominence when the Prussian ambassador in Russia, Otto von Bismarck, became the Prussian president. He asked Stieber to head the Prussian police force. This ushered in a new era of manipulation.

Stieber learned that by controlling information, he could shape what people thought. He doctored telegrams and spread false rumors. During the Franco-Prussian War of 1870–1871, he planted a story that French troops were panicking and suffering “appalling losses.” The story was fake yet encouraged the Prussians and discouraged the French.

Over time, many in business and politics have applied his techniques. Even today, believers need to realize the many ways information is manipulated.

The Bible warns us to be alert and not to be deceived “with empty words” (Ephesians 5:6) or “well-crafted arguments” (Colossians 2:4 NLT). Satan desires to deceive us, plant ideas, and manipulate our thoughts. Jesus warned, “He is a liar and the father of lies” (John 8:44).

You will face many forms of manipulation. Be sure you are grounded in God’s Word. Be filled with the Spirit and sensitive to His leading, always ready, always alert.

*Reflection Question:*

How are you guarding your mind against the devil’s deception?

*Prayer*

Father, guide my thoughts. Help me guard what I allow into my heart and mind. Help me stay free from deception. In Jesus’ name, amen.

Today’s Bible Reading

1 John 2