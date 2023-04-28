Alejandro Garnacho has committed his future to the club after signing a 6 year deal extension which will see him stay at the club until June 2028.

The Academy graduate has already made 31 appearances for the senior team, at the age of 18.

“Manchester United is pleased to announce that Alejandro Garnacho has signed a new contract that will extend his stay at the club until 30 June 2028.”

Alejandro Garnacho said:

“When I joined this incredible club, I dreamt of achieving my debut, playing at Old Trafford, scoring my first goal and winning trophies with this badge on my chest.

“I feel very proud and emotional to have experienced these moments already, together with my family, who have supported me every step of the way.

“We are all humbled to have this chance to continue our journey at Manchester United, and I have already begun to work on achieving the next set of targets and ambitions.

“The manager and his coaching staff have helped me to improve in every way, and with their support, I am developing each day to help the team to be successful.

“I am relishing the future and can’t wait to create more special memories with this group, in front of our amazing supporters.”

John Murtaugh, Manchester United Football Director, said:

“Alejandro has really dedicated himself to achieving the objectives that the club set out for him since he arrived in Manchester.

“His talent, drive, and determination to succeed saw him quickly progress from our Academy into the first team, and this new long-term contract reflects our confidence in him to continue his exciting development under the guidance of Erik and his staff.

“Alejandro has huge potential, and we are all looking forward to working with him to ensure he can fulfil his ambitions here at Manchester United in the coming years.”