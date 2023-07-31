Manchester United stunned in a 5-goal thriller against Dortmund.

German side Dortmund in the early hours of today stunned Manchester United in a five goals thriller match. The game which was played in Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, USA was won by Dortmund through a score line of 3-2.

Dalot and Abthonhy scored Manchester United goals in the first and second halves respectively. Make a brace for Dortmund while Moukoko’s strike saw the yellow and black side take the lead-time lead.

Ten Hag who described the games as poor during his post-match interview added:

“Two parts – first hour [was] good, well-performing, playing as a team, lot of dynamic, good pressing, so it was really enjoyable to see. That is what I wanted to say to the team at half-time and then all of a sudden they gave two goals away and they really were giveaways. So that was already annoying but the last half an hour was bad, was a poor performance. Didn’t follow the rules at all, not in pressing, not in building up and not in attacking, so there were 11 individuals finally on the pitch and that wasn’t good at all.”