Man City have won 5 of the last 6 league titles yet they say Premier League is the best – La Liga President

La Liga President say Man City Premier League title best

La Liga President Javier Tebas has questioned the popular notion that the Premier League is the best League in the world.

In a press conference yesterday, Tebas who was in Barcelona, said the fact that Manchester City have won the Premier League five time in the last six years speaks volume on if it’s the best league in the world.

He said “The Premier League the best league in the world? There is a lot of talk about that league, but they don’t seem to remember that Man City have won 5 of the last 6 league titles!”

Reacting to a question on the possibility of Barcelona signing Lionel Messi, he said he doesn’t know.

Tebas: “Soon there will be an answer to Barça’s viability plan. They are aware of everything.”

“Barça signings? I don’t know if they will sign Messi or which player. In order to sign players, other players must leave. Barça work and we supervise. This is our function.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Share this post