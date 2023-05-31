PREMIER LEAGUE: Pep Guardiola named Manager of the season

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has been named Epl Manager of the Season for the fourth time, having won the three in the previous title-winning seasons of 2017/18, 2018/19 and 2020/21.

The 52-year-old Spanish coach claimed the Epl Manager of the Season award ahead of his counterparts Mikel Arteta, Roberto De Zerbi, Unai Emery, Eddie Howe, and Marco Silva, Pep Guardiola, and his team have been exceptional this season and they are on their way to set a treble record.

Erling Haaland having claimed the Premier Player of the season and Young player awards, Manchester City have done the treble of awards this campaign and could still end the campaign winning a treble.

“I would like to thank everyone involved in me being named LMA Manager of the Year,” he said.

“First of all, I want to share it with my fellow nominees. They have all done an incredible job this season.

“This trophy is not normally awarded for how good a manager you are, but for what you win. I am at an incredible football club and without all of the support that I have had throughout my time here, this would not have been possible.

“Of course, I also want to thank all of the players for the incredible job that they have done to help us this season.”

Director of Football Txiki Begiristain added:

“Pep is a master of his craft and totally deserves this recognition. Every single day his total focus is on ensuring Manchester City are the best they can be on and off the pitch.

“He sets incredibly high standards and has raised the level of this football club. His mentality and dedication have made City better, there is no doubt about that.

“The success he has had this season is clear, but the style of football has, once again, been exceptional. I want to say a huge congratulations to Pep and his staff.”

