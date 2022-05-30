Monday, May 30, 2022
Local Court Sentences Animal to 3 Years Imprisonment for killing a 45-Year-old Woman

Jennifer Eziuloh

A ram has been allegedly sent to prison for killing a 45-year-old woman in a field. The animal which was given a 3 years’ imprisonment, will be forced to live with the bereaved family upon release.

According to reports, a court in South Sudan, ruled that the owner of the ram, Duony Manyang Dhal, will also have to hand over five cows to the victim’s relatives before losing guilty livestock after it has served its sentence.

It was reported that the animal fatally attacked the 45-year old woman, Adhieu Chaping in Rumbek East, head-butting her repeatedly thereby breaking her ribs.

The ram was taken into the police custody after she was found dead.

The town’s major, Elijah Mabor said:

‘’The owner is innocent and the ram is the one who perpetrated the crime so it deserves to be arrested,

then later on the case shall be forwarded to customary court where the case can be handed amicably.’’

According to Sudan’s police, the animal will spend the next three years in a military camp in Audel County headquarters in Sudan’s Lake state.

