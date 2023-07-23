Liverpool captain passes medical test ahead of move to Saudi Club

Liverpool captain and one of the most decorated players in the history of the Club Jordan Henderson has passed his medical with Al Ettifaq according to the club’s journalist, Neil Jones.

Henderson cost Steven Gerrard’s club around £12m.

“Jordan Henderson’s £12m switch from Liverpool to Al Ettifaq is close to completion, with the Reds’ captain having undergone a medical on Friday.”

Neil Jones also disclosed that Fabinho is set to depart the club for a fee of around £40m

“Fabinho is also set to leave Anfield, with his £40m transfer to Al Ittihad set to be finalized.”

Jordan Henderson joined Liverpool in 2011 and has captained the club to one of their greatest era winning the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, Carling Cup, and other trophies – in that span of over 11 years he made 360 League appearances.