Lautero Martinez fires Inter to their first UEFA Champions final after 13 years

Inter Milan beat Italian arch-rival AC Milan by 1-0 at San Siro Stadium during the second leg of the UEFA Champions League match to reach their first final since 2010. Inter triumphed over AC Milan in both legs, amassing a 3-0 aggregate.

Captain Lautero Martinez’s lone goal in the 74th minute earned Inter their first spot in the UCL final after 13 years.

Simone Inzaghi’s words at the end of the win against Milan:

“We will probably realize in the next few days what we have achieved, for us it was a dream at the beginning but we always believed in it, we have had an extraordinary run against great teams, these guys believed in it from day one. To win a semi-final, a derby in this way is incredible, you have to congratulate the boys. We had concentration and balance. We’ve faced AC Milan so many times, in the last few months we’ve played four derbies and won them all, they have great quality but the lads did very well and it’s right that they enjoy evenings like this. I said we would put in a crazy effort without looking at one competition or the other and always try to give our best. From the first of April to 16 May we have played all the time, tomorrow we’ll have a day off because it was from the first of April that we didn’t stop a single day, we had an intense journey but we got two finals, we have recovered in the league, we must congratulate the boys who have put in a crazy effort. It’s a goal we wanted and achieved with a lot of effort. Real or City? They are two of the best in Europe, in the first leg it was a balanced game, tomorrow I will watch the game with a lot of interest. I’m lucky to have a wonderful staff and guys who have always supported me and it’s only right that we all enjoy evenings like this together: we have two finals, three league games ahead of us and we have to finish it at our best.

I’m proud to be at this club, I was asked 19 months to come back and these guys already exceeded themselves last year to get back to the round of 16 in the Champions League. This year they have done even better, nobody has given us anything, we have realised a dream with a lot of hard work and sacrifice. ”

Oladimeji Adeoye Oladimeji Adeoye also known as Osniff is a writer, he is mainly into writing sports with vast knowledge of African Sports, and other continental sports. Oladimeji has worked with top news outlets and currently writing with top newspapers in Nigeria. See author's posts

