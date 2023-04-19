English side Chelsea were eliminated last night from the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League football, in a 2-0 defeat they suffered at Stamford Bridge Stadium, London. Since Lampard was reappointed, Chelsea have lost their fourth game in a row for the first time in 30 years and two of those have been against Los Blanco.

Real Madrid made it to the semi-final for the 11th time in 13 seasons; a feat no other club has achieved.

Rodrygo’s brace ended Chelsea’s voyage in the campaign.

Carlo Ancelotti appeared in the Stamford Bridge press room and analysed Real Madrid’s qualification for the Champions League semi-finals:

“We are delighted to play in another semi-final and will keep striving to reach the final. Reaching a semi-final is always a success because it allows you to dream of winning another Champions League and playing another final. It was difficult, which is what we expected because your opponents go all out to get through. Chelsea did very well in the first half and caused us a few problems, but we put in a very well-rounded second half, raised our game and moved the ball around better and had more dynamism.”

“At this stage of the season, the team is doing very well. We have worked well over recent games and the team is highly motivated and focused. We are very solid and we concede very few goals. At half-time, we talked about fixing some defensive problems because we suffered a bit in the first half. I put Valverde on the left to help Camavinga because that’s where Kanté came in and James was also there.”

Describing the key to the tie, Ancelotti said:

“We can make a difference when there is a collective defensive commitment. That’s the basis for showing the quality we have. We have a lot of quality, and being solid at the back helps us a lot.”