By Francis Francis

Lagos State Government has said that the process of digitising all land documents in the State is ongoing such that when completed, interested persons in property acquisition or real estate transactions can access information on government portals relating to properties and land in Lagos State from anywhere in the world.

The Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Electronic Geographic Information System (E-GIS) and Physical Planning, Dr. Olajide Babatunde, disclosed this during a panel discussion on Deploying Technology for Transparency and Growth of the Lagos Real Estate Market at just concluded Third Lagos Real Estate Market Place Conference and Exhibitions held at Victoria Island on Tuesday.

He said that transactions in the Real Estate sector require transparency such that an effective and sustainable platform can be created for local and foreign investors to actively participate in the sector.

In his contribution, Permanent Secretary, Lands Bureau, Mr. Olabode Agoro said that the registration of individuals and organisations by LASRERA is to make sure that only qualified and certified practitioners are allowed to practice in the State’s real estate sector.

He explained that E-GIS is an advanced database system that distributes information across a network of systems, adding that the digitisation system will capture accurate data for efficiency.

The moderator of the panel, President and Founder, Nigerian Proptech Association, Dr. Roland Igbinoba remarked that GIS is critical for the development and transparency in the real estate sector.