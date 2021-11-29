Awka – The All Progressives Congress, APC in Anambra State over the weekend accused the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige of being the brain behind the crisis which the state chapter of the party has been facing.

Last week, some members of the party announced the suspension of the State Chairman of the party, Chief Basil Ejidike.

According to them, the announcement was after the state executive committee of the party met and passed a vote of no confidence on the state chairman.

However in an exclusive chat with newsmen in Awka, Anambra State Capital, after a meeting of the state executive committee which he chaired, the Anambra State APC chairman, Chief Ejidike said the alleged suspension was a hoax, sponsored by Senator Ngige.

“We are terribly disappointed in the person of our leader, Senator Chris Ngige.

“Ngige is the brain behind all the crises in the party.

“He has been the problem of the party before and now because he wants to remain the perpetual leader of the party.

“We are also aware that some people are bent on destroying APC in Anambra and these are people who have benefitted in one way or the other from the party,” he said.

According to him, Senator Ngige has been fueling the crisis in the party because he wants to remain the leader of the state chapter of the party in perpetuity.

“It is surprising to note that Ngige who was a former governorship candidate of the party a distant time ago, still wants to remain the leader of the party in the state even when we now have a sitting deputy governor in Anambra State in the person of Dr Nkem Okeke.

“We also have a governorship candidate in the last election in the state, Senator Andy Uba.

“We also have a sitting senator, Stella Oduah representing Anambra North Senatorial District.

“So, why will Ngige want to continue to foist himself on the people?

“That is unacceptable,” he insisted.

On the alleged suspension of his person, Ejidike maintained that the constitution of the party was not followed, therefore the suspension is a charade.

He revealed that all the persons who were sponsored to announce the alleged suspension were not members of the APC and therefore, have no constitutional standing to conduct such process.

He also said at no time did the state Executive of the party meet to contemplate not to talk of taking decision of suspending him as the chairman of the party.

“The people who made the claims are being sponsored by persons within and outside of the party and we, as a party, are mindful of the image and sanctity of the party.

“The person who supposedly announced the suspension, one Uchenna Okonkwo-Okom said the state exco met and decided when they did not meet.

“Okonkwo-Okom was a former member of the party but immediately after the primary, he, together with one Nestor Okoro defected with an aspirant, Chidozie Nwankwo to AAC, therefore he is no longer a member of APC.

“Even when he was a member of APC, he was never in the executive to decide such things.

“Nestor Okoro was the Secretary of APC, Anambra South Zone but defected to AAC

“Another of the collaborators, Okelo Madukaife who continues to parade himself as the Publicity Secretary of the party, was suspended since June this year and the assistant, Barr Nonso Chinwuba took over from him.

“The state executive committee of APC in Anambra has a membership of over 100 persons and to effect any suspension, these people must be involved.

“But no one was involved and they came out and said they have suspended me.

“That is a charade,” he fumed

The Anambra APC chairman revealed that the chapter has set up a disciplinary committee to investigate those fingered in the process and will ensure that appropriate sanctions are meted out to them.

“We have set up a disciplinary committee to try any member of the party who must have been involved in the whole episode.

“Anyone found to have been complicit in this deliberate effort to bring our party down, will face the necessary sanctions as approved by our party’s constitution.

“As the leadership of the APC in Anambra, we remain committed to liberating our great party from the shackles of all those who have kept us down for a long time.

“We are also setting up the congress awareness Committee to help in the mobilization of the members ahead of the upcoming congress in the state.

“Soon, we will reposition the party and reclaim our rightful position in the state helm of affairs.

“I urge our loyal party members to remain faithful and committed as we are resting on our oars in ensuring that we bring back the lost glory of our great party,” he assured.