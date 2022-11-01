La Liga Santander commiserates with flood victims in Nigeria. Some states such as Kogi, Bayelsa, Anambra, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, and Rivers in southern Nigeria and the Federal Capital Territory in central Nigeria are the most affected in Nigeria by the flood. The News Chronicle was astonished at the kindness of La Liga in remembering Nigeria in these hard times. Only two Nigerian players play in its first-tier league, Samuel Chukwueze at Villarreal and Sadiq Umar who recently moved to Real Sociedad.

La Liga on their official Facebook page wrote a short piece of message conveying their sympathy for Nigerians.

“LaLiga sends its thoughts and prayers to those impacted by the floods in Nigeria.”

According to Businessday, Nigeria currently has the largest number of people hit by flooding among 19 African countries.

At least a total of 3.5 million people out of five million people in Africa who have been affected by the flood are Nigerians, according to data from UN OCHA, World Food Programme, and Tel Time research.

This flooding has been majorly attributed to the release of water from the Cameroonian Lagdo dam, which affected Nigeria because of its lack of flood defence mechanism, such as the Dasin Hausa Dam which should have been built 40 years ago and would have been able to cushion the effect of whatever came from Lagdo.