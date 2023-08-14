Kepa Arrizabalaga completes loan move to Real Madrid from Chelsea

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga has completed a season-long loan move to La Liga side Real Madrid.

“Sanchez’s arrival from Brighton could truncate Kepa Arrizabalaga playing time, which is why he decided to seek more playing time in Spain with Los Blancos.”

Kepa arrived at Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2018 from Athletic Club and established himself as first choice during his debut season. Thomas Tuchel preferred Edouard Mendy over the Spaniard, relegating him to the bench the season Chelsea won the UEFA Champions. Last season, Kepa was the club’s number one favourite under the guidance of Harry Potter.

He played 109 matches for the Blues in four seasons and participated in Chelsea’s Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, and FIFA World Club Cup triumphs.