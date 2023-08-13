Chelsea hold Liverpool to another frustrating draw

The blockbuster tie between Chelsea and Liverpool at Stamford Bridge ended in another draw. Liverpool and Chelsea are now 6 games without a win – as all meetings between them have ended in draws.

Luis Diaz in the 18th minute set Liverpool ahead through Salah’s assist. Unfortunately, the goal got neutralized by Axel Diasi in the 37th minute. Chelsea, who were resilient, took control of the second half with many possessions and clear chances over Jürgen Klopp men’s.

After both settled for another draw, Chelsea and Liverpool both earned a point each – sitting in 11th and 12th places respectively.