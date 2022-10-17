An annotated bibliography of similarities can easily be drawn between the biblical Saul of Tarsus who become Paul upon his baptism (Acts. 9:10-21) and foremost Nollywood ace, Barr. Kenneth Okonkwo monikered Andy Okeke from his 1991/92 premiere movie “Living in Bondage.”

Saul of Tarsus 64/65 AD, commonly known as Paul the Apostle or Saint Paul, was a Christian apostle who spread the teachings of Jesus Christ in the first-century world. Generally regarded as one of the most important figures of the apostolic era, he founded several christian communities in Asia Minor and Europe from the mid-40s to the mid-50s AD.

Prior to his dramatic conversion, Paul was a terror of annihilistic proportion to the Church at its infancy stage. On his palm was placed the ‘legitimate’ task of bringing the Church to extinction by the political authorities of the time. And he was carrying out the assignment religiously, decimating all disciples of Christ, until his last expedition, while he was on the final mission to Damascus, and by a swoop of transcendental action, the God of the Church he was persecuting got him surrendered to a superior divine authority (Acts 9:1-31).

After his baptism, Paul became one of the most influential scriptural personages that propagated christian faith across the world in the first centuries AD. He would become more prominent in the collage of the apostles than some of the apostles who had physical contact with Christ. He wrote more letters (about thirteen) to christian communities he founded across modern day Europe and Asia minor. His versatility was phenomenal, that he was central to shaping of christian theology.

Juxtaposed, Mr. Kenneth Okonkwo’s selfless advocacy for a Peter Obi presidency come 2023, has been legendary and mimicked the pauline story. Like Apostle Paul, Okonkwo was in the opposing side of the political divide. He belonged to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), before he got fed up with what he called “ineptitude of President Buhari and his party that has plunged Nigeria into the dungeon of failed states” and left with patriotic enthusiasm to join the Labour Party (LP).

Ever since then, he has been more “Obi-centric” than most foundational members of the “Obidient” movement. Also as if in emulation of Paul, Barr. Okonkwo has been sending missives of hope and national rebirth represented in Peter Obi to the Itsekiris, the Nupes, the Idomas, Esans, the Ijebus, the Ibiras, the Fulanis, the Hausas, the Ijaws, the Ibibios, the Biroms, the Jukuns, and the rest of the over 460 ethnic nationalities in Nigeria through his media engagements.

From Arise TV to AIT, from Channels TV to Silver bird, he has been holding viewers spellbound with his spectacular marketing skills in selling Obi’s candidacy. After his series of live TV schedules, Okonkwo would retire to his study in his Law firm and author ‘apostolic’ letters published in his weekly Column in Sun Newspaper centred on “which way Nigeria?” as Late Sunny Okosun sang decades ago.

The last time a lay man was given the attributes of Apostle Paul was in the first decade of this millennium, when Alex Ferguson raised the genius in Paul Scholes at Manchester United.

Andy Okeke’s endowed oratory skills, that is earning him some Pauline accolades among his fans, make those who are football lovers reminisce the good old days of that midfield maestro. For Schole’s ingenious vision and creative skills in spraying balls and distributing clinical passes that devastated opponents’ defenses, some fans nicknamed him “Apostle Scholes.”

Today, LP has in her Frontline for its project2023, ‘Apostle’ Kenneth Okonkwo, giving passes to members of his team in the campaign council and giving the opposing political parties sleepless nights.

Of many journalists who host political programmes on air in recent times in Nigeria, Seun Okinbaloye of Channels TV has been outstanding for the soul-piercing questions he poses on his daily, signature programme — Political Platform. But last week, when Barr. Kenneth Okonkwo was his guest, he inadvertently became a viewer himself as Okonkwo stole the show. His mind-blowing gospel about the uniqueness of Peter Obi in the race, and why Nigeria has one last chance of getting it right in 2023 left Seun’s mouth gapped. He summarily demystified Channels’ Political Platform that evening.

The finese with which he fielded accurate answers to questions and mien of the aura he brings to the fore, get minds glued to him at each episode.

Logically sound, with grammatical impeccability, Okonkwo throws the door open for robust political debate at his every media outing. His issue-based solicitations provokes intellectual discourses at every turn.

No wonder the wild jubilation that greeted the news of his enlistment as one of the spokespersons of the LP’s presidential campaign council (PCC) among Obi’s fans. Alongside the irrepressible Dele Farotimi Esq, and the eloquent Ndi Kato of Kaduna, many believed LP’s media team would give Nigerians the kind of electioneering campaign solicitations that had eluded our voters since the first republic politicians left the arena.

As always, APC and its siamese twin — the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) have chosen some obligate politicians propelled by stomach infrastructure as their spokespersons. And we were headed to another season of trading of insults and hateful name-calling, when LP published list of their campaign PROs to spare us those shenanigans. Conversations will now be based on issues not frivolities which APC/PDP in their mediocrity are fond of raising.

While their candidates continued with their media shyness, Peter Obi and his PR team had kept on injecting more energy into the bloodstream of our electorates with their mobile intellection

This is important, because Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Bola Ahmed Tinubu has avoided the press like rodents avoid light while they released (bankrolled) their attack dogs, who are bereft of ideas to litter the airwaves.

In fact, Ike Abonyi of the New Telegraph summed it up this way: “ordinarily, spokespersons of political campaigns and or politicians are meant to herald the good qualities of their party or the flag bearers. Over time, particularly since 2015, spokespersons have assumed a new responsibility. They have become blatant attack dogs, who tell lies and say unsubstantiated and unprintable things as a way of defending, shielding, and or marketing their paymasters. Ahead of the 2023 Presidential election, this undesirable campaign strategy has continued. The APC has again drafted the garrulous SAN, Minister of State for Labour, Hon. Festus Keyamo to combine with voluble Comrade Adams Oshiomhole not only to shield the APC candidate who is patently politically handicapped but to try and whitewash him for the gullible Nigerian public to see in him as what-is-not.”

Again, the PDP has responded to the APC move by appointing easily the most brutal attack dog in the system, Senator Dino Melaye. Even before the campaign kicked off the barking of the dogs was filling the space. They are already engaging themselves and effectively distracting the electorate from the many pitfalls of the dog owner-principals.

In the APC, Comrade Oshiomhole, who was going down politically after his humiliation in the Edo State gubernatorial polls and his ouster from his exalted APC National Chairman position, is visibly excited at his apparent rehabilitation with the appointment as deputy campaign director-general.

It appears that Oshiomhole’s main schedule of duty is to tackle the high-flying Labour Party presidential ticket holder, Peter Obi, and cut him down at all costs. This can be deduced from his exhilaration and eagerness to attack Obi’s high-rising profile.

Amidst all these, Kenneth Okonkwo’s endearing oratory, Dele Farotimi’s indisputable advocacy and Miss Ndi Kato’s intellectual eloquence are bringing sanity to the space, and will assuredly continue to serve the salient narratives on the burning issues of 2023.

May daylight spare us!

✍️ Jude Eze

ezejudeogechi@gmail.com