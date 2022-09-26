The Katsina-based club, Katsina United has opened its camp for screening exercise to 120 players from the state. According to the Management of the club, all invited players are from all the 34 Local Government Areas of the State. They further disclose that the screening exercise is scheduled to hold between Wednesday the 28th of September to 6th October 2022 @ Muhammadu Dikko Stadium Katsina, arrival 10:00am prompt.

The Screening Exercise is meant to revamp the team and also to give more chance and playing time to the Home Base Players.

According to the Club Director Football development, Saleh Yusuf,

The slots for the players were given best on the Profession of the active Football Teams in the Local Governments areas.

While Katsina local Government being the centre carried 20 Slots with some Players from the Junior Katsina United FC.

The Club Director of Football development stated that feeding and accommodations will be provided to all the invited Players.

The invited Players are therefore urged to exhibit sportsmanship and discipline during the screening Exercise, assured that fair and just will be done to whoever deserves to be registered with the Katsina United FC.

The Management expressed their gratitude to the State Sports Commissioner Dr Bishir Gambo Saulawa for giving the State home base Players chance to exhibit their talent. Saying this will greatly improve the performance of the Players and the development of football in general.

Katsina United were relegated in the just concluded NPFL season to the country’s second tier, NNL. They secured 38 points after 38 games same as Sunshine Shines but were in the 17th position with more goals conceded.