Sunday, June 26, 2022
Advertisement
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
KASSAROTA Officers Charged To Be Dedicated

KASSAROTA Officers Charged To Be Dedicated

Francis Francis

Francis Francis

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on Whatsapp

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) Katsina State has charged officers of the Katsina State Safety and Road Traffic Authority (KASSAROTA) to be dedicated in the discharge of their official duties.

The charge was given by the representative of the ICPC Ag. Resident Anti-Corruption Commissioner, Sani Tukur Tarauni at a sensitisation programme for 105 officers of the agency.

The one-day enlightenment event with the theme “War Against Corruption: The ICPC Perspective” was aimed at sensitising the officers on the need to shun corruption and imbibe the spirit of honesty and integrity in discharging their duties accordingly.

He urged the officers to be mindful of the fact that KASSAROTA is a new establishment and an integrity organisation which is a reason that they should display a high level of transparency while on the field.

Mr. Tarauni reiterated that the Commission’s approach to the fight against corruption has led to the realisation that the only way to stem the tide of the hydra headed monster is through collective responsibility and public involvement.

In his response, the Director-General of KASSAROTA, Alhaji Danlami Yar’adua, noted that the Authority was established by the state government for traffic intervention in order to sanitise the roads by ensuring road users do the right thing in Katsina State.

He extolled the efforts of ICPC in educating the public towards reducing the level of corruption in Katsina State and the nation at large.

He added that the current initiative and sensitisation of Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) by the Commission which would go a long way in checkmating corruption and other related offences in our communities for a purposeful development.

Our motto is: ‘We stand for the truth, irrespective of who tells it’. Driven by this philosophy, our aim has been to create a platform where every voice, every narrative – provided they are decently expressed –  is allowed expression. Our belief is that by promoting unfettered competition of ideas, the truth will eventually emerge. Obviously, doing this while resisting any temptation to be captured by any special interest or tendency makes survival as an online newspaper more challenging. This is why we will appreciate any support from our readers:

Bank details:

Account Name: The News Chronicle
Bank: UBA
Account No.: 1022603956 (Naira)

Domiciliary Account  – dollar-denominated:
Bank:  UBA
Account Number: 3002835294 ($)

Please email details of your bank transfer to: publisher@thenews-chronicle.com or send them by WhatsApp to: 07058078841

Professor Jideofor Adibe

Publisher

Subscribe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Follow Us For More

Follow Us

Related Posts

Load More
ADVERTISEMENT

What's New?

Join us live Join us live Join us live
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 The News Chronicle