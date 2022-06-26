KASSAROTA Officers Charged To Be Dedicated

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) Katsina State has charged officers of the Katsina State Safety and Road Traffic Authority (KASSAROTA) to be dedicated in the discharge of their official duties.

The charge was given by the representative of the ICPC Ag. Resident Anti-Corruption Commissioner, Sani Tukur Tarauni at a sensitisation programme for 105 officers of the agency.

The one-day enlightenment event with the theme “War Against Corruption: The ICPC Perspective” was aimed at sensitising the officers on the need to shun corruption and imbibe the spirit of honesty and integrity in discharging their duties accordingly.

He urged the officers to be mindful of the fact that KASSAROTA is a new establishment and an integrity organisation which is a reason that they should display a high level of transparency while on the field.

Mr. Tarauni reiterated that the Commission’s approach to the fight against corruption has led to the realisation that the only way to stem the tide of the hydra headed monster is through collective responsibility and public involvement.

In his response, the Director-General of KASSAROTA, Alhaji Danlami Yar’adua, noted that the Authority was established by the state government for traffic intervention in order to sanitise the roads by ensuring road users do the right thing in Katsina State.

He extolled the efforts of ICPC in educating the public towards reducing the level of corruption in Katsina State and the nation at large.

He added that the current initiative and sensitisation of Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) by the Commission which would go a long way in checkmating corruption and other related offences in our communities for a purposeful development.