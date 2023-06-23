Path The News Chronicle » News » JUST IN: Tribunal Admits Chicago University; NYSC Certificate Against President Bola Tinubu

JUST IN: Tribunal Admits Chicago University; NYSC Certificate Against President Bola Tinubu

The Presidential Election Petitions Court has admitted certified copies of academic records from Chicago University and work records of President Bola Tinubu tendered by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
The documents include a B.Sc certificate from the Chicago State University, NYSC Discharge Certificate, and Mobil Nigeria Oil Plc certificate of service.
The PDP showcased the documents through their subpoenaed witness, Mike Enahoro Ebah Esq, who highlighted that Tinubu allegedly acquired the documents but labeled them as ‘Bola Adekunle Tinubu”.
Led in evidence by PDP counsel, Chris Uche (SAN), the witness also tendered forms EC13 and EC9 nomination forms and the letters written to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as attachments.

However, counsel to INEC, Abubakar Mahmoud (SAN); Tinubu, Emmanuel Ukala (SAN) and the APC, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN) all objected to the admissibility of the documents.

