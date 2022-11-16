A lawyer named Mike Enahoro-Ebah has filed a lawsuit against Bola Tinubu, the APC’s presidential candidate, alleging fabrication of certificates, age fraud, and under-oath lying.

Three independent direct criminal complaints brought by Enahoro-Ebah against Tinubu were heard by the Chief Magistrate Court in Wuse Zone 6, Abuja.

The lawyer claimed in the documents dated November 9, 2022 and filed on November 10, 2022 that Tinubu had lied under oath by making a false affirmation in support of a Form EC-9 affidavit that was submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on June 17, 2022.

Additionally, he said that Tinubu violated Sections 362(a), 363 and 364 of the Penal Code Act, Cap. 532, Laws of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, by presenting a fake Chicago State University Certificate to INEC with the intention that it would be used as real.

The attorney said that on his behalf, Mathew Kowals, a Chicago-based attorney, issued an attorney subpoena against the institution on August 12 in case number 22-L-007289, ordering it to mail him (Kowals) all documents and records relevant to Tinubu that were in their possession.

The attorney claimed that copies of the diploma from Chicago State University, the transcript from Southwest College (now City College of Chicago), the undergraduate admission application form, the general certificate of education from the University of Cambridge, and other documents were later sent to him and were attached to the court documents as exhibits.

He claimed that the certificate released by Chicago State University “is radically different” from the one that was included with Tinubu’s sworn Form EC-9 that was submitted to INEC on June 17.

He claims that a direct comparison of the two certificates reveals various differences, including different university logos on each certificate, different grammatical construction on the certificate faces, and different signatures, among others. He claims that the certificates were issued by the university on different dates (June 22, 1979, and June 27, 1979).

In contrast to the Form EC-9 submitted to INEC, which stated that Tinubu is a man, he claimed that a transcript from Southwest College, Chicago, bearing the name “Tinubu Bola A” and belonging to a female student, supported the defendant’s undergraduate admission application form submitted to Chicago State University in 1977.

In addition, the attorney claimed that Tinubu, who attended the university, had stated on his undergraduate admission application that he had graduated from Government College, Lagos, in 1970, whereas the defendant had left out any mention of his attendance at the same institution on his Form EC-9, which was submitted to INEC.

He claimed that issuing a criminal summons to compel Tinubu’s appearance in court to address the accusations is in the best interests of Nigeria, justice, and equity.

The hearing date for the case, which is before Chief Magistrate Emmanuel Iyanna, has not yet been set.