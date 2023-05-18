Jos based mechanic Jailed for intimidation

An Area Court in Jos on Thursday sentenced a Jos base Mechanic Zakaria Bala, 24, to three months imprisonment for criminal intimidation.

The Judge, Shawomi Bokkos, sentenced the convict after he pleaded guilty to the one-count charge of criminal intimidation and begged the court for leniency. The Judge, however, gave the convict an option of N20,000 fine.

Earlier, the police prosecutor, Insp Ibrahim Gokwat, told the court that on April 20, a police patrol of “C” division police station Jos, during patrol, arrested the Jos based Mechanic. He said that the police patrol team was on patrol at about 4:30 pm, and arrested the convict for criminally intimidating Ali and the people of filling Sukuwa.

The prosecutor said that the convict was arrested by the police and confessed to the crime. Trending World Bank Instructed By SERAP To Halt $800 Million Loan To Nigeria The convict pleaded guilty to the charge and begged the court for leniency. In his ruling, the presiding judge, Shawomi Bokkos, sentenced the convict to three months imprisonment with an option of N20,000 fine. The judge said that the sentence was to serve as a deterrent to others who might want to engage in similar acts. Speaking after the sentencing, the prosecutor, Gokwat, commended the court for the judgment, saying that it would serve as a deterrent to others. He also urged the public to always report cases of criminal intimidation to the police. The convict, Bala, expressed regret for his actions and promised to be law-abiding in the future.

