Jos based mechanic Jailed for intimidation
The prosecutor said that the convict was arrested by the police and confessed to the crime.
The convict pleaded guilty to the charge and begged the court for leniency.
In his ruling, the presiding judge, Shawomi Bokkos, sentenced the convict to three months imprisonment with an option of N20,000 fine.
The judge said that the sentence was to serve as a deterrent to others who might want to engage in similar acts.
Speaking after the sentencing, the prosecutor, Gokwat, commended the court for the judgment, saying that it would serve as a deterrent to others.
He also urged the public to always report cases of criminal intimidation to the police.
The convict, Bala, expressed regret for his actions and promised to be law-abiding in the future.