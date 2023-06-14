Path The News Chronicle » Celebs » Is he now officially your son? Fans ask Davido about Dawson

Is he now officially your son? Fans ask Davido about Dawson

Augustina John June 14, 2023 1
Fans ask Davido about Dawson

revelation that Dawson is his son…

Different people have responded on social media when Afrobeat musician Davido revealed that he has a son named Dawson.

Recall how social media fans woke up to images of Larissa, Davido’s fourth baby-mama, who had a baby bump that was widely believed to be Davido’s.

Due to the boy’s uncanny similarity to Davido, many people believed the report that he had another child with a different woman in London.

According to reports, Davido tested Dawson’s DNA to determine if he is in fact his son.

Davido and Larissa have discussed their kid, Dawson, for the first time in two years during an interview with a host of the AB Talks series.

However, the singer has come under fire from social media users for being slow to recognise his son, Dawson.

@Kess said, “This guy na rich version of Portable”.

@Esthersky also wrote, “Glad u finally accept u got a son. By Dawson so show them same love u showed ify”.

We Supported Abbas/Kalu to Give Incoming Govt Smooth Take-Off – LP House of Reps Caucus
Trending
We Supported Abbas/Kalu to Give Incoming Govt Smooth Take-Off – LP House of Reps Caucus

@Adorable moon: “All these chivido shippers una nor Dey like truth na so una drag the lady dat time say e Dey lie my own is dat the way you guys talk as if you live with these celebrities is so alarming, leave them they are humans too”.

@Callme Fresher: “Pikin weh they force you for do DNA . Dawson is almost 4 yrs now, but you’ve never celebrated him ,u come now d open mouth waaaaa d talk say I have a son. Keep showing indifference among your kids.”.

@Chi.victor: “Nawa…so he’s finally your son now”.

 

Augustina John

See author's posts

Hot Gist

Share this post
Tags:

More Stories

Film-making

The Unexplored Genres of the Nigerian Film-making Industry: The Story Behind

Esther Salami June 14, 2023 0
Hollantex's TV commercial featuring Diamond Platnumz

Hollantex’s TV commercial features Diamond Platnumz

Augustina John June 14, 2023 0

Rolling Stone list Davido’s Album among best album in 2023

TNC Reporter June 14, 2023 0
Obi Cubana celebrates 15th wedding anniversary

Obi Cubana celebrates 15th wedding anniversary with wife

Osniff Daniel June 14, 2023 0
Davido daughter bullied

My daughter, nephew, niece got bullied in school because of me – Davido

Osniff Daniel June 14, 2023 0
Grammy Award

Grammy honoured African artists with New Award category

Adams Peter June 13, 2023 1

1 thought on “Is he now officially your son? Fans ask Davido about Dawson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Film-making

The Unexplored Genres of the Nigerian Film-making Industry: The Story Behind

Esther Salami June 14, 2023 0
Hollantex's TV commercial featuring Diamond Platnumz

Hollantex’s TV commercial features Diamond Platnumz

Augustina John June 14, 2023 0
Fuel Stations Closure

Fuel Stations Closure: Petrol Dealers Not on Strike- Anambra Petroleum Commissioner, Ifeanya

Kenechukwu Ofomah June 14, 2023 0
Anambra’s 8th Assembly

CLO Tasks Anambra’s 8th Assembly on Impactful Laws, Constant Interaction with Constituents

Kenechukwu Ofomah June 14, 2023 0
Safe School Initiative

Safe School Initiative: Anambra NSCDC Boss Meets Education Commissioner, Seeks Collaboration

Kenechukwu Ofomah June 14, 2023 0