IPPIS: Service Providers Addressed By AGF On Providing Solutions

Dr. Oluwatoyin Madein, the Accountant-General of the Federation, has given IPPIS service providers the job of attempting to permanently fix the bugs and difficulties with the payroll platform.

She delivered the reprimand during a gathering with IPPIS service providers over the weekend in Abuja.

Engagements with IPPIS service providers and other stakeholders were started by the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF) as part of initiatives to develop long-term solutions to problems and challenges in the IPPIS’s operations.

Madein stressed that it is crucial to embed efficiency in the payroll system’s operations in order to justify the government’s significant investment in the project. The government is concerned about the IPPIS’s flaws, she said.

She asserted that the OAGF is resolved to build on the successes of the IPPIS and will do great effort to keep the nation’s payroll system reliable and effective.

“The OAGF has taken notice of the challenges in the IPPIS and will do everything possible not only to resolve these, but to forestall future occurrence,” she said.

The Accountant General of the Federation (AGF) reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to the IPPIS and maintained that all required steps must be taken to move forward, saying there was no turning back to the analog payroll system.

In order to address specifics of the IPPIS’s future, Madein, who favored ongoing communication and cooperation between IPPIS stakeholders, established a technical committee made up of officers from the OAGF and the IPPIS service providers.