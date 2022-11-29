In most editions of the FIFA World Cup, the competition has had a group stage with four teams composing each group. Football fans can register at the new betting sites in Ghana – 1xBet has wagers on all stages of the competition.

Tied in (almost) everything

The 1994 FIFA World Cup was a very entertaining event. Most people remember it due to the legendary final played between Brazil and Italy, where the South Americans won their fourth World Cup trophy.

Yet, a very curious event was what happened in Group E of the competition. The four teams that were part of this group were:

Mexico;

the Republic of Ireland;

Italy;

Norway

Incredibly, once the group stage ended, all teams were tied with four points. All of this means that each team lost one match, drew one and won one.

Breaking the tie

But the surprising things didn't end there. Each team, in addition to having four points, also had a goal difference of zero.

For this reason, the next criteria to break the tie needed to be used, which was the number of goals scored. Mexico scored three goals, which left them as leaders of the group. Ireland and Italy scored two goals each. However, since Ireland defeated Italy, they were put in second place and the Italians in third. Finally, Norway scored only one goal in the tournament, which left them fourth in the group and therefore were eliminated from the 1994 FIFA World Cup.

Because of these results, Mexico and Ireland qualified for the next round. Italy was the fourth best-placed third team, which just barely qualified them to the round of 16 as well.

It is a bit ironic that the first and second teams of the group were knocked out in the last 16. On the other hand, the Italians, who barely qualified from their group, were able to reach the final.

