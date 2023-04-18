The Kaduna Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has arraigned one Munkai’la Abubakar before Justice Daruis Khobo of the State High Court sitting in Kaduna, Kaduna State on a seven count charge bordering on obtaining by false pretence and forgery.

The defendant sometime in January, 2018, allegedly sold four plots of land to one Umar Iskil for N4, 800,000 with forged titled documents.

One of the count charges reads: “that you, Munka’ilu Abubakar sometime in January, 2018 at Kaduna within the Judicial Division of the High Court of Justice of Kaduna state with intent to defraud forged a document titled “TAKARDAN YARJENIYAN SAYAR DA PLOT KO GIDA DAKE DANBUSHIYA KADUNA” in respect of plot situate at Millennium City, Danbushiya Kaduna purportedly issued by Abubakar Mamadi, and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 344 and punishable under Section 345 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law, 2017”.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Consequently, the prosecution counsel, N. Salele applied for a date for trial to commence and urged the court to remand the defendant.

However, the defence counsel, Yunus O. Olakulehin urged the court to admit the defendant to bail.

Justice Khobo adjourned till May 10, 2023, for hearing of the defendant’s motion for bail and remand the defendant in Nigeria Correctional Centre.