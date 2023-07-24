IGP Egbetokun scores self high despite continued bloodbaths

The Acting Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, yesterday, held a heartfelt thanksgiving service at the Redemption Pavilion, Victoria Island, Lagos, expressing gratitude to God for his faithfulness and marvelous deeds in his life, and in the nation.

According to the Force, the service was a solemn occasion for the IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun to offer prayers of thanksgiving for his appointment and the successes recorded in safeguarding lives and property across the nation so far.

“Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, who was personally present at the church service, took the opportunity to shower encomium on the IGP, praising his dedication, professionalism, and commitment to transforming the Nigeria Police Force and ensuring the safety and security of all citizens.

“DIG Frank Mba, mni, AIG Zone 2, AIG Ali Mohammed, CP Lagos State, CP Idowu Owohunwa, CP Ogun, CP Abiodun Alamutu, and many others also attended the service. During the service, the parish Pastor, Pastor Bisi Olowoyo, commended the IGP for his heart of thanksgiving and prayed for his success as the new Inspector-General of Police in Nigeria.”

“As the thanksgiving service concluded, the IGP expressed his deep appreciation to the President, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for finding him worthy and appointed him as the IGP.

“He also appreciated Governor Dapo Abiodun and all well-wishers for their continuous support, affirming his unwavering commitment to making Nigeria safer for everyone.”