Edo Brutality: Acting IGP Egbetokun Disbands Police Team

The Acting Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olukayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has announced the decision to disband forthwith, the team of Police Officers attached to the Edo State Police Command, who were responsible for running over a citizen at Ekpoma, Edo State.

A viral clip seen by TNC, had shown a handcuffed man was lying on the floor as a car laden with police officers ran over him, dragging him along.

It was learned that the man was handcuffed by some police officers attached to the Ekpoma division over his refusal to allow them go through his mobile phones.

The police officers reportedly tried to take the man to their station but they were resisted by passersby.

The incident led to a scuffle between passersby and the officers and as the police personnel entered their vehicle to drive off from the scene, the overran the handcuffed man, dragging him as they moved.

A statement on Thursday by the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the decision by the acting IGP, is to regularize and standardize police operations in the axis; and restore public trust in the Police Force.

The statement also said the operatives involved have also been made to face disciplinary charges and administrative procedures.

The statement read; “In a bold move to address the unprofessional conduct of some Police Officers attached to the Edo State Police Command, who were responsible for running over a citizen at Ekpoma, the Acting Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olukayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has taken the decisive action of disbanding the team forthwith.

“This step aims to regularize and standardize police operations in the axis; and restore public trust in the Police Force.

“Additionally, the operatives involved are currently facing disciplinary charges and administrative procedures. This move underscores the commitment of the IGP to hold officers accountable for their actions which will never be tolerated in the Nigeria Police Force.

“The Inspector-General of Police reiterates his commitment to ensuring the highest standards of professionalism and ethics, while urging members of the public to always cooperate with Police Officers in the discharge of their statutory duties.”

