IEA Calls On Governments To Triple Their Renewable Energy Capacity

To achieve the objectives of COP28, the International Energy Agency (IEA) has asked nations to triple the world’s renewable energy capacity by 2030.

The agency emphasized that in order to prevent the worst effects of climate change, keeping the increase in global temperatures to 1.5°C is essential. The agency pointed to recent images of a world sizzling in record heat.

The IEA emphasized further that its roadmap to net zero by 2050 lays out a pathway for the energy sector that would limit global warming to 1.5°C while also doubling progress on energy efficiency and that scaling up a wide range of clean energy technologies this decade is necessary to reduce demand for fossil fuels and reach net zero quickly enough.

“Within that portfolio of technologies, the single most important lever to bring about the reduction in carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions needed by 2030 is to triple the global installed capacity of renewable power by the end of the current decade. This has been a key and recurring element in our data and modeling since May 2021.” the agency said.

According to calculations, increasing renewable energy production to this extent would prevent almost seven billion tonnes of CO2 emissions between 2023 and 2030, which is equivalent to removing all of the CO2 emissions currently produced by China’s power industry.

The agency reported that significant progress has been made, and that renewables are on track to meet the whole increase in global electricity demand over the next two years. Renewable power capacity additions are anticipated to register their biggest absolute gain in 2023.

“We at the IEA have been strengthening our call for governments worldwide to commit to tripling renewable capacity by 2030 ahead of COP28, governments need to step up with clear commitments on these targets,” it stated.