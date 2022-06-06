I said the 2022 AFCON will be my last, but I will play if I get an invitation – Ahmed Musa

Ahmed Musa has come out to respond to critics on why he was selected for the AFCON games against Sierra Leone and São Tomé and Principle by Jose Peseiro. Super Eagles Captain Ahmed Musa and 26 others were invited ahead of the qualifiers.

The Super Eagles will play Sierra Leone In the first game, which will be held on Thursday at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja. Then they are expected to travel to Morocco for the next group A game against São Tomé.

Ahmed Musa, 29, this year in an interview said the 20222 AFCON will be his last.

“I think this is my last AFCON in Shaa Allah,” Musa said.

“I have spoken to the boys that this is the only gift you can give to me because this is my last AFCON. And the boys told me that they are ready.

“My first AFCON was in South Africa in 2013, and we ended up winning it. And my second appearance was in Egypt, and we won the bronze.”

The Fatih Karagümrük forward has had a remarkable career with the Super Eagles, Nigeria since he debuted in 2010. Musa became the first Nigerian player to score two goals in a FIFA World Cup game, he achieved this feat by scoring twice against Argentina in 2014.

Musa was part of the late Stephen Keshi’s squad that won the 2013 AFCON against Burkina Faso in South Africa. Since his debut, Musa has been capped 106 times, scoring 16 goals.

Musa today said he knows he said his last AFCON was this year’s tournament held in Cameroon but he as well said, he will not reject an offer as much as it comes, and he is actively playing.

“I know I said the last AFCON was my last, but I never said I have stopped playing for the Super Eagles”

“I’m still playing active football and if I get a call-up by the national team I will honour it”