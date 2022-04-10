Homily for Passion Sunday – April 10, 2022

Palm/Passion Sunday – April 10, 2022.

Readings: Is. 50:4-7; Ps 22:8-9.17-18a.19-20.23-24(R.2a); Phil. 2:6-11 & Gospel – Luke 19: 28:-40.

Theme – Emulating the Lamb

Sunday Synopsis

In the first reading (Is. 50:4-7), the Prophet Isaiah presents a suffering servant who willingly offers his back to those who stroke him and his cheeks to those who tore at his beard. In the second reading (Phil. 2:6-11), St. Paul reveals Jesus as a humble servant who although was in the form of God, did not count equality with him a thing to be grasped. The gospel (Luke 19: 28:-40) also emphasized that Christ faced his death as a humble servant who laid down his life for his sheep. Our liturgy urges us to emulate the lamb who emptied himself and took the form of a salve for our redemption.

Introduction

Friends in Christ, another Passion Sunday is here again. Passion or Palm Sunday marks the beginning of Holy Week. It reminds us of the messianic triumphant entry of Jesus into Jerusalem to face his blessed passion and so enter into his glory. Today’s liturgical ceremony is meant to concretize our hope. This is because palms are signs that we are willing to march with Jesus not only in moments of triumph and glory but also in times of fall and agony. As we go in procession with the palms today, we are urged to proclaim Christ as our messiah without fear.

Background & Summary of the Readings

In the first reading (Is. 50:4-7), the Prophet Isaiah speaks about the suffering servant. He presents the suffering servant as one who willingly offers his back to those who stroke him and his cheeks to those who tore at his beard. He doesn’t turn away from insults and spittle but depends on God as his helper. Finally he says: “I have set my face like a flint, I know I shall not be shamed.”

The second reading (Phil. 2:6-11) presents Jesus as a humble servant who although was in the form of God, did not count equality with him a thing to be grasped. Rather, he emptied himself, taking the form of a servant; being born in the likeness of men. He further maintains that he was humbler yet to accepting to death on the cross but God raised him up and gave him a name which is superior to all other names under heaven. That is why, he also states, every knee must bend and every tongue confess that Jesus Christ is Lord to the glory of God the Father.

The gospel narrative (Luke 19: 28:-40) discloses the Passion of the Lord. It reveals how the Pharisees and elders of the people brought up all sorts of charges against Jesus. It further demonstrates that although Pilate was ready to set him free, the Jews who once praised him with palm branches in their hands shouted: “crucify him, crucify him.” In the end, we are told that Pilate handed him over to them. Luke also emphasized that Christ faced his death as a humble servant who laid down his life for his flock.

Three Theological Insights about Passion Sunday

Jesus’ Suffering is a Sign of Love: In John 15:13, we are told: “No greater love can a man have than to lay down his life for his friends.” This sacrificial act of love reveals God’s love for humanity and the reason for Christ’s passion. Jesus’ Suffering is an Invitation to Love: The scripture says “Love one another, just as I have loved you” (John 15:12). The love which Jesus demonstrates further invites us to love one another as Christ has loved us. Jesus’ Suffering is a Revelation about Love: Mark 8:34 reveals: “If anyone wants to be a follower of mine, let him renounce himself and take up his cross and follow me.” This scripture discloses the depth of love God has for humanity. This covenantal love is equally expected of Christians.

While our liturgy reveals Jesus as the Lead Actor in this tragic episode, other actors or extras can be viewed as prisoners: (a) Pilate was imprisoned by his own weakness; (b) The Priests were controlled not by the Truth but by their lust for Jesus’ blood; (c) Peter was imprisoned by his own weakness and (d) Judas ended his life as the prisoner of his helplessness.

Pastoral and Practical Lessons

Endure Pain for Gain: Those in any kind of difficulty are encouraged to endure pain patiently knowing fully well that there can never pain without gain, seat without sweet. Face Persecution with Stoic Optimism: Christians like Leah Sharibu, the only Dapchi abducted Schoolgirl who is still in the hands of Boko Haram because she refused to be converted to Islam, are urged to remember that there can be no vanquish without a victor, and tomb without triumph. Bear the Cross for the Crown: Those who are championing the cause of a cross-less Christianity in the world especially fake pastors who are advancing their own kind of “gospel” are charged to realize that there can never be a cross without the crown of glory. Pursue Peace, be Hopeful: Belligerent people are called to embrace peace because it is stronger than war – besides, there can never be huddles without hope. Seek after Truth: Those in political authority who are often carried away by power like Pilate to manipulate Truth and use power arbitrarily are reminded that since temporal power is fleeting and only God is permanent, they must seek after truth.

Summary Lines

In the first reading the Prophet Isaiah speaks about the suffering servant. The second reading presents Jesus as a humble servant who although was in the form of God, did not count equality with him a thing to be grasped. The gospel narrative discloses the Passion of the Lord. It reveals how the Pharisees and elders of the people brought up all sorts of charges against Jesus. Although Pilate was anxious to set him try, the Jews who once praised with palm branches in their hands shouted: “Crucify him, crucify him.”

Conclusion

Are you disappointed in life? Are you suffering from a deathly disease? Are you heart-broken? Are your children a nightmare to you? Have you being betrayed? Have you lost a dear one? Is your marriage at the verge of collapse? Is your life on the brink of the grave? Are you uncharitable? Is there a particular sin that is putting your spiritual growth reverse gear? Do you find it difficult to forgive?

Well, there is Good News for you: Christ demands humility as an antidote to sin and recipe for greater feats in your life. May God help us to give and not count the cost; fight and not to heed the wounds; walk and never get tired; toil and never to seek for rest; run and never get weary; be thirsty and never seek for a drink and labour without asking for a reward. May the blessings of Palm Sunday lead us through the Holy Week to a Glorious Easter celebration. Amen!

Shikrot Mpwi – Sunday Synopsis with Fr. Justine J. Dyikuk

Like this: Like Loading...