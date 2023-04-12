Governor of Anambra State, Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, CFR has commiserated with the family of Dr. Chinwoke Mbadinuju (Odera), former Governor of the state, who passed on earlier yesterday, April 11, 2023 at the age of 78.

The demise of the former Governor was announced by his son, Cheta Chinwoke Mbadinuju, Esq on behalf of the family.

The late Mbadinuju was the former Governor of Anambra State from May 1999 to 29 May, 2003. He was elected Governor on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party.

Governor Soludo who had consoled the family also sympathised with Uli Community in Ihiala Council Area as well as the entire people of Anambra State for the loss.

The Governor notes that the late ‘Odera’ will be fondly remembered for passing a law that created the Anambra Vigilante Services, establishing Anambra State University, Uli, among other legacy projects.

Governor Soludo asked the family to ensure his good legacies are sustained while praying that the Almighty God grant his soul eternal rest!