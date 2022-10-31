At the first session of the Mastercard EDGE 2022, the fintech payment product of HabariPay, Squad, was given an award for “Accelerating Digital Acceptance in Africa” in honor of its efforts to broaden acceptance of digital payments for businesses on the continent.

The purpose of the event was to honor exceptional fintech businesses and business executives that are revolutionizing payments in diverse ecosystems.

The Mastercard EDGE conference, entitled “Envision the Future of Digital, Gateways and e-Commerce,” was held in Dubai’s Internet City.

Experts from the tech sector, including acquirers, PSPs, and pioneers in payment technology, gathered at the event to explore the future of digital payments in emerging countries and to honor the companies that are driving payment innovation in Africa and beyond.

HabariPay received recognition for developing a turnkey system that makes it simple for businesses to take cashless payments both in-person and online.

The flagship SquadPOS system is part of Squad’s portfolio. It is a Nigerian first in payment technology that enables retailers to take card payments using NFC-enabled android devices. Squad Virtual Account, Squad Payment Link, Squad Storefront, and Squad USSD are some of its other options.

Eduofon Japhet, the managing director of HabariPay, commented on the distinction by saying, “It is truly an honor for us to be acknowledged for our efforts to advance the acceptability of digital payments in the African environment.

We are driven by a genuine enthusiasm for assisting merchants in receiving payments in a simple, effective, and affordable manner so they can prosper in this constantly changing digital economy.

With Squad, we aimed to level the playing field for businesses by providing them with a comprehensive, cost-effective, and effective platform that enables them to accept payments online or in-person.

“Though this product has only been in the market for a few months, we are excited to see how many businesses are steadily adopting it to help simplify their daily business processes. We are also inspired to see that our work at HabariPay is not going unnoticed, and we are grateful to the Mastercard team for this recognition. We are encouraged to accelerate our mission to simplify payments for businesses in Africa and will continue to work toward leading innovation within this payment ecosystem.”