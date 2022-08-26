The Lagos State Government has announced that there will be traffic diversion at the Jonathan Coker Level Crossing in the Fagba area of the State from Friday, 26th of August until Sunday, 28th of August 2022, between the hours of 10p.m and 3a.m daily due to the ongoing Nigerian Railway Modernisation Project (Lagos-Ibadan section) extending to Lagos Ports Apapa.

A release signed by the Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, said motorists can make use of Ashade Underpass, Adejobi and Toyin Crossing alternately.

The statement said the Level Crossing at Jonathan Coker will be closed off to vehicular movement during the five hours to enable the contractors work seamlessly.

Dr. Oladeinde gave assurance that the officers of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) would manage vehicular movement along the axis, urging the motoring public to cooperate with the officers to minimise inconveniences.