David Adedeeji Adeleke, popularly known as Davido , has said governance is not hard after the recent developments implemented by the Governor of Osun State, Adeleke Jackson, who is his uncle. The Afrobeat super star David Adeleke known as Davido shared a post on his Twitter timeline with the inscription “Governance is not hard when you do the right thing”. The post which was made by Inside Osogbo indicated that the Osun State Govt. has approved the payment of allowances for clinical and non-clinical workers of the UNIOSUN Teaching Hospital.

The Inside Osogbo news outlet post shared by Davido contains this content:

“The Osun State Govt. has approved the payment of allowances for clinical and non-clinical workers of the UNIOSUN Teaching Hospital.

According to a statement issued by the Spokesperson to the Osun State Governor, @iwogoke, this development is the outcome of a closed-door meeting.

A meeting was held by the Governor with the leadership of the Medical Union & Management of the UNIOSUN Teaching Hospital today.

According to the statement, the Governor also approved the payment of residency training allowance for Resident Doctors of the Teaching Hospital.”

Nigerian singer Davido has said that governance is not hard, and that anyone can be a good leader.

Davido said that he believes that young people have the energy and the ideas to make a difference in Nigeria. He urged young people to get involved in politics and to start making a difference in their communities.

