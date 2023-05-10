God’s presence in Govt House greatest legacy to Oborevwori – Okowa 

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, on Tuesday, said that one of the greatest legacies he would bequeath to his successor was the presence of God at the Government House.

Okowa stated this in Asaba at the launch of a music album produced by the Choir of Government House Chapel, Asaba.

He attributed the success of his administration to God’s divine providence, and charged the Governor-elect, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori and the Deputy Governor-elect, Sir Monday Onyeme, to put God first in their administration.

He disclosed that the ministration of Government House Chapel Choir in the last eight years had attracted God’s presence to all parts of the state.

The governor advised Oborevwori and Onyeme to remain divinely connected to God by re-doubling their efforts in the worship of God as they prepared to take over the mantle of political leadership in the state.

He disclosed that through purposeful worshipping of God, challenges would be surmounted and victory enthroned in the lives of those who firmly hold on to God.

He said that music album produced by the Government House Chapel Choir would help significantly in advancing the gospel of God, and urged worshipers to encourage the choristers by purchasing copies the album.

“This choir needs to be encouraged because I know that through their voices, the praises and worship they render in this place, a lot has happened to this state.

“We may not appreciate it but I and my wife know that we believe in the presence of God in this chapel. We are very mindful of the fact that our God is present in this place and whenever we call Him, He answers us.

“So, I must use this opportunity to thank you for all you have done to praise the name of the Lord and to call His presence in this chapel.

“We thank God that our Governor-elect and his deputy are here. The greatest asset that I would leave for you both is the presence of God in the Government House.

“The greatest desire of my wife and I is to see the fire on this altar glow and burn continually. Pressures will come and all manner of confusing voices will come but resist it and make sure that you reverence God,” Okowa stated.

He advised the incoming governor to create time every morning to worship God, saying it could be difficult sometimes but you should try to do it as much as you can. Do it because you must provide leadership by leading.

“I believe that as long as you go on that path with this wonderful choir, the Lord will guide you.

“What people do not know is that if you start your morning with God, the glory of God, when it hovers continually in government house, will extend to every part of Delta.

“And, if you allow the forces of darkness to come in, it will also extend to every part of Delta; and that we must avoid,” the governor added.

The Chief of Staff, Government House, Mr Festus Agas, who reviewed the album, lauded the Choir for their love for God through their ministration.

Agas said the musical album which has English and local tracks was packaged to bring the glory of God in peoples lives and destinies

“The album has two tracks, track A and track B. Track A talks about thanking God for all that he has done for us while track B talks about a beautiful home, where we will spend our eternity with God,” he added.

Earlier in a sermon titled “The Value Of Praise And Worship,” the Chaplain of Government House Chapel, Asaba, Ven. Charles Osemenam said the best way to attract God’s presence in one’s life was through praise and worship.

Osemenam, therefore, advised Deltans and Nigerians to go to God in praise when the turbulence of life rears its ugly head up.

The ceremony was attended by the governor’s wife, Dame Edith Okowa; the Governor-elect, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori; the Deputy Governor-elect, Sir Monday Onyeme; Secretary to the State Government, Chief Patrick Ukah and other top government functionaries featured special ministration by the Choir.