Former Super Eagles manager Genort Rohr in an exclusive interview disclosed that former NFF President Amaju Pinnick had played a major role in why the Super Eagles didn’t make it to the World. Nigeria lost via an away goal rule to Ghana in Abuja after a 1-1 aggregate in both legs.

Rohr who was the longest-serving Super Eagles manager was fired last December after guiding the Super Eagles to the playoff round of the World Cup qualifiers.

Before Rohr’s sack, he had lost some qualifiers games that he should have won with ease to trivia countries. It was this development that led to his sack.

Former Super Eagles Captain, Austin Eguavoen was appointed as the interim manager of the Super Eagles but failed to drive past the round of 16 of the AFCON early this year and was knocked out for a World Cup spot by Ghana.

Rohr told Eagle FM Sports Radio in an interview anchored by Osasu Obayiuwana.

“Pinnick said my dismissal will avert a disaster, but in the end, he created the disaster that cost Nigeria the ticket to the World Cup,”

“I regret that I did not take my team to win the World Cup, I regret that my players will not be at the World Cup even though they deserve to be there.

“It was not my decision, it was a decision by Pinnick and his board.

“He was punished for this, as Nigeria lost the chance to win the AFCON and did not qualify for the World Cup.”