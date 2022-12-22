Kenechukwu Ofomah

Banjul

The Gambia Government on Wednesday announced that the GAF High Command in a swift military operation conducted yesterday, has arrested four soldiers linked to an alleged coup plot in the country.

A statement from the West African country’s government said the arrests were based on intelligence reports that some soldiers of the Gambian army were plotting to overthrow the democratically elected Government of President Adama Barrow.

It named those arrested to include Lance Corporal Sanna Fadera from the Gambia Navy as the alleged ring leader of the plot; Couple Mbarra Touray from 1st Infantry Battalion, Yundum Barracks; Couple Ebrahima Sanno from the Military Police who is currently on study leave and Sergeant Gibril Darboe from The Gambia Navy.

The statement said the apprehended soldiers are currently helping the Military Police with their investigations.

It further said other soldiers allegedly involved in the plot either being pursued or on the run are Couple Njie B from the State Guards Battalion; Warrant Officer Class 2 Jadama from The Gambia Navy and one Badjie from The Gambia Navy (First names of Jadama and Badjie are yet to be established).

The statement said; “Investigations into this matter are continuing and members of the public would be accordingly informed of any developments as the situation unfolds.

“Citizens, residents and members of the Diplomatic and Consular Corps are urged to carry on with their normal activities as the situation is under total control and there is no need to panic.”

Meanwhile, the Commission of the Economic Community of West African States, (ECOWAS Commission) says it has received with utter dismay and shock the news of an attempted coup in the Gambia.

The Commission strongly condemned the attempt to overthrow the democratically elected government of the Gambia, stating its total rejection of all unconstitutional change of government in any member State.

The ECOWAS in a statement on Wednesday said; “ECOWAS Commission salutes the leadership and personnel of the Gambia security services for their adherence to their constitutional role and for foiling this illegal plot.

“ECOWAS Commission stands firmly by the democratically elected government of the Gambia and once again reiterates its total condemnation of the attempted coup plot.”