PalmPay is an Africa-focused fintech firm, launched in 2019. PalmPay is a mobile payments platform that offers a number of financial services.
We are recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: Operations / Warehouse Officer
Locations: Abuja (FCT), Abeokuta – Ogun and Kano
Job Type: Contract
Level: Mid Level
Responsibilities
- Ensuring office supplies are maintained, including checking inventory and working with vendors to ensure adequate levels of necessary supplies at all times
- Hiring maintenance vendors to repair or replace damaged office equipment.
- Reports writing.
- Devising ways to optimize inventory control procedures
- Inspecting the levels of business supplies and raw material to identify shortages
- Ensuring product stock is adequate for all distribution channels and can cover direct demand from customers.
- Record daily deliveries and shipments to reconcile inventory
- Place orders to replenish stock avoiding insufficiencies or excessive surplus
- Analyze data to anticipate future needs.
Requirements
- Minimum of B.Sc in Business, Management, Logistics or a related field preferred.
- 2 – 5 years work experience.
- Previous experience as a warehouse supervisor or a similar management position.
Skills:
- Strong working knowledge of warehouse operations and management.
- Time management skills and the ability to delegate.
- Excellent leadership and organizational skills.
- Excel Proficiency
- Strong Numerical and Analytical Skills
- Team player
- Keen attention to details
- Sound Decision-making.
Application Closing Date
Not Specified.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should:
Click here to apply online
2. Tetra Tech is a leading provider of consulting, engineering, program management, construction management, and technical services. The Company supports government and commercial clients by providing innovative solutions focused on water, environment, infrastructure, resource management, energy, and international development.
One of the group of companies under Tetra Tech is delivering the DFID-funded United Kingdom Nigeria Infrastructure Advisory Facility (UKNIAF) infrastructure improvement works. The programme’s duration is contracted for an initial 48 months with a possible 24-month extension.
We are recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: Chief of Party, Nigeria Monitoring Project
Job No: 21600000191
Location: Abuja (FCT)
Project Summary
- The purpose of the Nigeria Monitoring Project (NMP) is to establish a third-party monitoring system to monitor, verify, and analyze trends on humanitarian programs in Nigeria funded by USAID’s Bureau of Humanitarian Assistance (USAID BHA).
- The activity will create an independent and verifiable monitoring mechanism for USAID BHA funded programs in Nigeria that will increase USAID BHA and their partners’ understanding of the outputs, outcomes, processes, progress, quality, challenges, achievements, and lessons learned of their projects.
- The information and findings will be critical in ensuring program learning, program accountability, and beneficiary accountability, which will contribute to real time programmatic adjustments and future program design.
Position Summary
- The Chief of Party (COP) is responsible for leading and managing NMP operations in Nigeria. The COP works closely with USAID BHA in Nigeria and with implementing partners. This collaboration is fundamental to data collection, implementation, analysis, and productive feedback that will improve the ability of USAID and implementing partners to effectively deliver humanitarian aid.
- The COP also oversees the production of all deliverables and compliance required under this contract.
- The work involves team management, technical guidance, administrative coordination, operations oversight, and client relations. The COP will also be responsible for overseeing subcontractors’ work and performance. The COP reports to the MSI Home Office Technical Director.
Responsibilities
Technical Management:
- Serve as the main point of contact for the contract with the USAID Mission and implementing partners.
- Manage and oversee preparation and ensure timely submission of all contract deliverables.
- Ensure the quality of all data collection, analyses, reports, and other deliverables and that they meet MSI and USAID quality control/assurance standards.
- Manage and monitor all sub-contractors and sub-awards under the NMP award.
- Direct and monitor execution of all other activities within the work plan.
Contractual / Financial Management:
- Maintain administrative and financial controls, and records, pursuant to MSI’s financial and administrative procedures.
- Ensure compliance with all terms and conditions of the contract and applicable U.S. Government and USAID rules and regulations.
- Manage the contract budget in coordination with the Finance and Administrative Specialist and MSI Home Office Project Management Team.
Personnel Management:
- Manage the NMP project team and directly supervise the Deputy Chief of Party.
- Recruit staff and ensure implementation of effective security and human resource protocols for project staff.
- Fill staffing gaps expeditiously to keep work plan and budget on track.
- Manage the work of team members, reviewing and providing regular feedback.
- Evaluate performance and negotiate and recommend salary adjustments and bonuses, as appropriate.
- Recommend early termination (when necessary) of project employees to home office Director, who must concur.
- Support staff, as appropriate, when personal issues arise to ensure the welfare of team members and families.
- Motivate staff to perform effectively toward project objectives through communication, team-building incentives, and responsiveness.
Safety and Security Management:
- Maintain an up-to-date understanding of local political and security developments and propose any strategic/tactical revisions to the Project Safety and Security Manual necessary to seize emerging opportunities and/or mitigate risks.
- Act as the primary liaison for USAID and the US Embassy regional security officer regarding security matters.
- Adhere to security procedures and require team members to follow them.
- Monitor and report on the security situation to MSI home office and USAID.
- Do everything possible to ensure the safety and welfare of team members.
Qualifications
- Master’s Degree in International Affairs, Social Science, or a related field is required.
- At minimum of ten years of progressively responsible experience in the international humanitarian, development, or transition field.
- At minimum five years of experience managing teams.
- At minimum two years of experience working in conflict zones.
- Previous experience leading USAID-funded activities is required.
- Previous experience managing or working on third-party monitoring projects, M&E support projects, or large-scale evaluations is highly desirable.
- Experience working in non-permissive environments (NPE) and providing M&E services that are conflict-sensitive, complexity-aware; and incorporate gender equality, social inclusion (GESI) and Do-No harm principles is required.
- Previous professional work experience supporting development or humanitarian assistance programs in Africa is desirable.
- Previous experience managing sub-contractors is desirable.
- Must be an experienced and good leader with excellent analytical, interpersonal, team management and client relations skills.
- Experience in providing robust and easy-to-understand data visualizations and communications on monitoring and evaluation products.
- Demonstrated ability to work collaboratively and effectively with USAID, host government and local counterparts.
- Fluency in written and oral in English required.
Application Closing Date
Not Specified.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should:
Click here to apply online
3. Grace View Homes and Properties Limited is a Real Estate and Property Development Company whose purpose to help people realize their aspirations for the pride of ownership, comfort, security and wealth through the provision of excellent homes and the will to provide homes for all classes of society with focus on the neglected populace in respect to government housing programs.
We are recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: Personal Assistant (Sales)
Location: Lugbe, Abuja (FCT)
Employment Type: Full-time
Responsibilities
- Make sales of plot of land
- Representing the organization in sales meetings, sales presentation and sales rallies.
- Record daily report and send copies to the sales manager.
- Identify new marketing and business strategies
- Review your own sales performance
- Negotiate the terms of an agreement and close sales.
- Visit old customers for follow-up
- Visit potential customers for new business.
- Evaluating marketing campaigns.
- Monitoring competition activity
- Support the marketing manager and other colleagues.
- Sourcing and securing customers
- Conducting market research such as customer questionnaire and focus group
- Contributing to, and developing marketing plans and strategies.
- Managing Budget, arranging for the effective distribution of marketing materials.
- Maintaining and updating customer database.
- Liaising and networking with management of stakeholders.
- Communicating with target audiences and managing customer relationship
- Writing adequate sales and marketing report it duties and submit to marketing manager.
- Working effectively with your team.
- Assist your team head in organizing, supervising and coordinating the team.
- And any other duties the organization may deem fit to deliberate to you from time to time.
Requirements
- Candidates should possess a Bachelor’s Degree / HND / OND / NCE qualification
- Must live in Lugbe and its axis Abuja
Skills Required:
- Digital marketing using online platforms like Facebook, instagram etc.
- Strong drive for success
- Ability to bring in potential client and close deals.
- Must possess strong negotiationskills.
- Must be presentable, confident and have high integrity
- Performance driven and competitive
- Be passionate about the property industry (Real Estate).
Salary
N30,000 – N60,000 monthly.
Application Closing Date
30th November, 2021.
Method of Application
Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV to: graceviewhomes@gmail.com using the Job Title as the subject of the email.
4. Ascentech Services Limited – Our client is an IT Services Company that develops practical software solutions for organizations, large and small. They currently have an opening for the position below:
Job Title: IT Project Manager
Location: Abuja (FCT)
Employment Type: Full-time
Job Description
- Our client is recruiting a Project Manager with sound ERP installation experience to lead and manage ERP Project Engagements as well as other IT Solutions/ projects.
This person would be:
- Responsible for the successful initiating, planning, executing, monitoring & controlling, and closing projects.
- Participate in ERP implementation as a subject matter expert and represent customer’s business requirements.
- Responsible for providing inputs to the Account Managers for implementation updates and assist with the account growth
- Ensure team delivers the project on time and do consistent timely reminders with client team and internal team
- Must be able to establish software solution needs via business process analysis and consultation
- In-depth knowledge of ERP development tools, coding languages, and business processes.
- Must understand web technologies majorly as Frontend and backend Technologies (Laravel Framework is preferred).
Requirements
- B.Sc. or M.Sc. in Business or Information Technology is preferred
- Must have 5 years working with ERPs with minimum 3 years as a Management team member
- Demonstrated track record of successful Project Management on ERP Projects.
- Have specific experience with structured development methodologies and standards.
- Must be able to manage time, prioritize and communicate commitments.
- Negotiation Skills
- PMP Certified
- Excellent verbal and written communications skills.
Application Closing Date
7th December, 2021.
Method of Application
Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV to: princewill@ascentech.com.ng using the Job Title as the subject of the email.
5. The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) is the United Nations’ global development network. It advocates for change and connects countries to knowledge, experience and resources to help people build a better life for themselves. It provides expert advice, training and grants support to developing countries, with increasing emphasis on assistance to the least developed countries. It promotes technical and investment cooperation among nations.
Headquartered in New York City, the status of UNDP is that of an executive board within the United Nations General Assembly. The UNDP is funded entirely by voluntary contributions from UN member states. The organization operates in 177 countries, where it works with local governments to meet development challenges and develop local capacity.
We are recruiting to fill the position of:
Job Title: Consultant (Project Evaluation)
Location: Abuja
Additional Category: Democratic Governance and Peacebuilding
Type of Contract: Individual Contract
Post Level: National Consultant
Starting Date: Date when the selected candidate is expected to start is 13-Dec-2021
Duration of Initial Contract: 30 Working Days within Two Months
Expected Duration of Assignment: 30 Working Days within Two Months
Background
- UNDP and the Norwegian Government have collaborated on the development and implementation of conflict prevention initiatives. The intervention is designed to address gaps in infrastructure and capacities for conflict prevention, management and peacebuilding in Nigeria through strategic research into root causes of violent conflicts; integrated early warning and early response system and grievance redress mechanisms, as well as, national infrastructure for peace at national and state levels; capacities for conflict prevention and community level platforms for dialogue, peacebuilding and reconciliation; strengthen institutional capacities to fulfil strategic conflict prevention roles in the Niger Delta; and youth, women and victims of violence empowered to enhance peacebuilding at community level.
- The evaluation will largely focus on the support provided by UNDP and the results engendered through this support. This evaluation also provides an important opportunity to assess the place of UNDP’s implementation strategy which is through Direct Implementation Modality (DIM) whereby the UNDP leads the implementation because of the sensitive nature of the project and more importantly the convening power, trust and confidence it enjoys among the stakeholders in the country.
Duties and Responsibilities
Purpose and scope of the Evaluation:
- The purpose of this evaluation is to assess the contribution of the project in preventing and reducing conflict as well as building peace in the target communities. This will be done, primarily, by assessing the degree to which the outputs outlined in the project proposal have been successfully delivered, and whether these outputs were well-targeted to best support the UNDP’s conflict prevention engagement.
- While taking into consideration the support provided by other similar projects, the evaluation will focus on the project period 2018 to 2020, reflecting on the contribution made since the reformulation of the partnership.
- The evaluation will primarily consider contributions made by the project in building the capacity of the national level, including through results supported by state beneficiaries, and identify recommendations and next steps to further strengthen these efforts.
- It is expected that the evaluation findings will assist the project in strengthening UNDP’s conflict prevention engagement and in further refining the design and implementation of appropriate strategies, policies and project approaches to peacebuilding and conflict prevention, while also strengthening the UNDP’s contribution to the UN’s system-wide conflict prevention architecture
Evaluation Objectives and Criteria
- The key evaluation objective is to examine the project’s contribution to building the Nigerian Government and UNDP’s capacity to engage in conflict prevention and enhance the capacity of the country to respond in complex political situations.
- The following criteria will be used in support of this objective: relevance, effectiveness, efficiency, and sustainability.
The evaluation will be guided by the following questions pertaining to these respective criteria:
Effectiveness:
- Are the projects objectives and outputs clear, practical and feasible within its frame?
- To what extent did the project contribute to the country programme document (CPD) outcomes and outputs, the SDGs, the UNDP Strategic Plan and national development priorities?
- To what extent were the project outputs achieved?
- What factors have contributed to achieving or not achieving intended country programme outputs and outcomes?
- To what extent has the UNDP partnership strategy been appropriate and effective?
- What factors contributed to effectiveness or ineffectiveness?
- In which areas does the project have the greatest achievements? Why and what have been the supporting factors? How can the project build on or expand these achievements?
- In which areas does the project have the fewest achievements? What have been the constraining factors and why? How can or could they be overcome?
- What, if any, alternative strategies would have been more effective in achieving the project’s objectives?
- To what extent have stakeholders been involved in project implementation?
- To what extent are project management and implementation participatory and is this participation contributing towards achievement of the project objectives?
- To what extent has the project been appropriately responsive to the needs of the national constituents and changing partner priorities?
- Has the project been supporting efforts to enhance linkages between conflict prevention and other projects supported by development partners, such as governance, peacebuilding, education, poverty reduction etc.?
- To what extent are the current support services provided by the project to government and communities perceived as being effective and how could they be changed or improved?
- To what extent have the project’s efforts to build system-wide capacity on conflict prevention and conflict analysis contributed to the country’s effectiveness in engaging on conflict prevention?
- To what extent has the project contributed to gender equality, the empowerment of women and the realization of human rights?
Efficiency:
- Are beneficiaries including persons trained to manage infrastructure for peace, early warning and early response systems and grievances redress mechanisms, etc. provided with the adequate resources and support necessary to enable them to efficiently undertake their assignments?
- Are there any unanticipated circumstances, events, opportunities or constraints that limit the value of the project support?
- Was the objective and nature of support/engagement of the project effectively communicated to beneficiaries, government, partners and donors?
- Sustainability
- Are there mechanisms put in place by government to ensure long-term presence of relevant skills and capacities to manage infrastructure for peace, early warning and early response systems and grievances redress mechanisms, etc. setup by the project?
- Are there any financial risks that may jeopardize the sustainability of project outputs?
- To what extent will financial and economic resources be available to sustain the benefits achieved by the project?
- Are there any social or political risks that may jeopardize sustainability of project outputs and the project’s contributions to country programme outputs and outcomes?
- Do the legal frameworks, policies and governance structures and processes within which the project operates pose risks that may jeopardize sustainability of project benefits?
- To what extent did UNDP actions pose an environmental threat to the sustainability of project outputs?
- What is the risk that the level of stakeholders’ ownership will be sufficient to allow for the project benefits to be sustained?
- To what extent do mechanisms, procedures and policies exist to allow primary stakeholders to carry forward the results attained on gender equality, empowerment of women, human rights and human development?
- To what extent do stakeholders support the project’s long-term objectives?
- To what extent are lessons learned being documented by the project team on a continual basis and shared with appropriate parties who could learn from the project?
- To what extent do UNDP interventions have well-designed and well-planned exit strategies? Are these exit strategies being appropriately implemented?
- What could be done to strengthen exit strategies and sustainability?
- Are there other initiatives and measures that could be part of the project that would further the sustainability of the conflict prevention engagement?
Relevance:
- To what extent was the project in line with the national development priorities, the country programme outputs and outcomes, the UNDP Strategic Plan and the SDGs?
- To what extent does the project contribute to the theory of change for the relevant country programme outcome?
- To what extent were lessons learned from other relevant projects considered in the project’s design?
- To what extent were perspectives of those who could affect the outcomes, and those who could contribute information or other resources to the attainment of stated results, considered during the project design processes?
- To what extent does the project contribute to gender equality, the empowerment of women and the human rights-based approach?
- To what extent has the project been appropriately responsive to political, legal, economic, institutional, etc., changes in the country?
- Has UNDP been able to help design conflict prevention and peacebuilding interventions in line with local and national realities and priorities and other development strategies?
- Does the support provided through the project serve the needs of targeted beneficiaries?
Impact:
- Has the intervention caused a significant change in the lives of the intended beneficiaries?
- How did the intervention cause higher-level effects (such as changes in norms or systems)?
- Did all the intended target groups, including the most disadvantaged and vulnerable, benefit equally from the intervention?
- Is the intervention transformative – does it create enduring changes in norms – including gender norms – and systems, whether intended or not?
- Is the intervention leading to other changes, including “scalable” or “replicable” results?
- How will the intervention contribute to changing society for the better?
Methodology
- The Evaluation will be undertaken by an independent consultant with expertise in peacebuilding and conflict prevention. The evaluation should employ a combination of both qualitative and quantitative evaluation methods and instruments.
Evaluation of Consultants
- Individual consultants will be evaluated based on a cumulative analysis taking into consideration the combination of the applicants’ qualifications and financial proposal.
The award of the contract should be made to the individual consultant whose offer has been evaluated and determined as:
- Responsive/compliant/acceptable, and
- Having received the highest score out of a pre-determined set of weighted technical and financial criteria specific to the solicitation.
Only the highest ranked candidates who score 70 points would be found qualified for the job will be considered for the Financial Evaluation.
Required Skills and Experience
Minimum qualifications required:
- Master’s Degree in Conflict Resolution, or related discipline.
- Experience in peacebuilding, reconciliation, strengthening institutional capacities and in evaluation.
- Fluency in English is required.
- Full computer literacy.
General Professional Experience:
- Extensive experience in fields of employment and youth.
- Solid knowledge of the Nigeria conflict resolution, peacebuilding, reconciliation, strengthening institutional context, government structure and relevant state policies.
- Five-year experience in evaluation.
Competencies:
The candidate should be able to:
- Work under pressure against strict deadlines,
- Think out-of-the-box,
- Present complex issues persuasively and simply.
- Contextualize global trends in accordance with the dynamics of the operating (working) environment.
Evaluation Criteria:
- Technical Criteria – 70% of total evaluation (maximum. 100 points:)
- Technical expertise – maximum points:-maximum points 10
- Evaluation Methodology: maximum points- 20 points
- Relevant professional experience – maximum points: 30
- Knowledge and experience in international development – maximum points: 10
- Relevance of technical proposal to assignment – maximum points: 30
- Financial Criteria – 30% of total evaluation – (maximum 30 points).
Application Closing Date
6th December, 2021.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should:
Click here to apply online
Template for Offeror’s Letter to UNDP
Application Instruction
- Individual consultants interested in applying for this position must complete their application using the Template for Offeror’s Letter to UNDP confirming interest and availability for the Individual Contractor (IC) assignment.
- The methodology, other documents and the Financial Proposal files Must Be Completely Separate. The financial proposal (Offeror’s Letter to UNDP confirming interest and availability for the Individual Contractor (IC) assignment) shall be encrypted with different passwords and clearly labelled. Financial Proposal without password will be disqualified.
- The password for opening the Financial Proposal should be provided only upon request of UNDP. UNDP will request password only from bidders whose Technical Proposal has been found to be technically responsive. Failure to provide correct password may result in the proposal being rejected.
