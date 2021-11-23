PalmPay is an Africa-focused fintech firm, launched in 2019. PalmPay is a mobile payments platform that offers a number of financial services.

2. Tetra Tech is a leading provider of consulting, engineering, program management, construction management, and technical services. The Company supports government and commercial clients by providing innovative solutions focused on water, environment, infrastructure, resource management, energy, and international development.

One of the group of companies under Tetra Tech is delivering the DFID-funded United Kingdom Nigeria Infrastructure Advisory Facility (UKNIAF) infrastructure improvement works. The programme’s duration is contracted for an initial 48 months with a possible 24-month extension.

We are recruiting to fill the position below: Job Title: Chief of Party, Nigeria Monitoring Project Job No: 21600000191

Location: Abuja (FCT)

Project Summary The purpose of the Nigeria Monitoring Project (NMP) is to establish a third-party monitoring system to monitor, verify, and analyze trends on humanitarian programs in Nigeria funded by USAID’s Bureau of Humanitarian Assistance (USAID BHA).

The activity will create an independent and verifiable monitoring mechanism for USAID BHA funded programs in Nigeria that will increase USAID BHA and their partners’ understanding of the outputs, outcomes, processes, progress, quality, challenges, achievements, and lessons learned of their projects.

The information and findings will be critical in ensuring program learning, program accountability, and beneficiary accountability, which will contribute to real time programmatic adjustments and future program design. Position Summary The Chief of Party (COP) is responsible for leading and managing NMP operations in Nigeria. The COP works closely with USAID BHA in Nigeria and with implementing partners. This collaboration is fundamental to data collection, implementation, analysis, and productive feedback that will improve the ability of USAID and implementing partners to effectively deliver humanitarian aid.

The COP also oversees the production of all deliverables and compliance required under this contract.

The work involves team management, technical guidance, administrative coordination, operations oversight, and client relations. The COP will also be responsible for overseeing subcontractors’ work and performance. The COP reports to the MSI Home Office Technical Director. Responsibilities

Technical Management: Serve as the main point of contact for the contract with the USAID Mission and implementing partners.

Manage and oversee preparation and ensure timely submission of all contract deliverables.

Ensure the quality of all data collection, analyses, reports, and other deliverables and that they meet MSI and USAID quality control/assurance standards.

Manage and monitor all sub-contractors and sub-awards under the NMP award.

Direct and monitor execution of all other activities within the work plan. Contractual / Financial Management: Maintain administrative and financial controls, and records, pursuant to MSI’s financial and administrative procedures.

Ensure compliance with all terms and conditions of the contract and applicable U.S. Government and USAID rules and regulations.

Manage the contract budget in coordination with the Finance and Administrative Specialist and MSI Home Office Project Management Team. Personnel Management: Manage the NMP project team and directly supervise the Deputy Chief of Party.

Recruit staff and ensure implementation of effective security and human resource protocols for project staff.

Fill staffing gaps expeditiously to keep work plan and budget on track.

Manage the work of team members, reviewing and providing regular feedback.

Evaluate performance and negotiate and recommend salary adjustments and bonuses, as appropriate.

Recommend early termination (when necessary) of project employees to home office Director, who must concur.

Support staff, as appropriate, when personal issues arise to ensure the welfare of team members and families.

Motivate staff to perform effectively toward project objectives through communication, team-building incentives, and responsiveness. Safety and Security Management: Maintain an up-to-date understanding of local political and security developments and propose any strategic/tactical revisions to the Project Safety and Security Manual necessary to seize emerging opportunities and/or mitigate risks.

Act as the primary liaison for USAID and the US Embassy regional security officer regarding security matters.

Adhere to security procedures and require team members to follow them.

Monitor and report on the security situation to MSI home office and USAID.

Do everything possible to ensure the safety and welfare of team members. Qualifications Master’s Degree in International Affairs, Social Science, or a related field is required.

At minimum of ten years of progressively responsible experience in the international humanitarian, development, or transition field.

At minimum five years of experience managing teams.

At minimum two years of experience working in conflict zones.

Previous experience leading USAID-funded activities is required.

Previous experience managing or working on third-party monitoring projects, M&E support projects, or large-scale evaluations is highly desirable.

Experience working in non-permissive environments (NPE) and providing M&E services that are conflict-sensitive, complexity-aware; and incorporate gender equality, social inclusion (GESI) and Do-No harm principles is required.

Previous professional work experience supporting development or humanitarian assistance programs in Africa is desirable.

Previous experience managing sub-contractors is desirable.

Must be an experienced and good leader with excellent analytical, interpersonal, team management and client relations skills.

Experience in providing robust and easy-to-understand data visualizations and communications on monitoring and evaluation products.

Demonstrated ability to work collaboratively and effectively with USAID, host government and local counterparts.

Fluency in written and oral in English required.

