Former Kano Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje Tipped to Become New APC National Chairman 

Reports say that plans are already in motion to make former Kano State governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje emerge as the new National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Some party stakeholders had fought to retain the position in the North-Central, particularly favouring Senator Sani Musa of Niger State and former Nasarawa State governor Tanko Al-Makura, to replace Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

Ganduje’s emergence as party chairman would further push the bloc of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) which produced former President Muhammadu Buhari, to the back seat of the present administration.

Ganduje, who had made Tinubu’s ministerial list, was asked to nominate someone as his replacement from Kano State during a meeting with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and four governors elected on the platform of the APC.