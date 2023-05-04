Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, the APC National Chairman, says the party will liaise with the President-elect Bola Tinubu about the 10th assembly leadership.

He said this on Wednesday in Abuja while speaking with newsmen at the end of a four hours closed-door meeting of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) in Abuja.

When we do the zoning meeting, we don’t just go alone as a party, zoning is to take along the person who has the mandate of this country, the President-elect, Sen. Bola Tinibu.

“We want to take him along, he travelled out of the country after the election and he came back only last week and we have to carry him along,” he said.

He said that the party had to, however, find a way of persuasively reaching some level of consensus.

“That is what we are working on. It is not a one-day affair, ” the APC national chairman said.