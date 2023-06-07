Former Ekiti State speaker detained over fraud

42-year-old Tajero Adebayo and 48-year-old ex-Speaker of Ekiti House of Assembly , Dele Olugbemi, have been detained in the Ado-Ekiti Correctional Centre owing to fraud and attempted murder cases.

The men were charged with four counts of conspiracy, scam, attempted murder, and violent threat.

Inspector Caleb Leramo, the police prosecutor, noted that the accused committed the crimes, in Ado-Ekiti, on February 24 at 7:00 p.m. and May 31 at 10:30 p.m.

Chief Ogunyemi Aluko was reportedly the target of the defendants’ threats and attempted murder.

Aluko’s statement reads in part, “Hon. Olugbemi collected a sum of N400,000 from me under the pretence of recruiting 80 members of my group into Western Security Network, code-named ‘Amotekun’ at N5,000 per member, but none of them was shortlisted into the corps.”

Aluko revealed that when he requested for the refund of his money, he was threatened to be killed.

The victim added that on 31st of May, the former Speaker went to his house at 10:30 p.m. with four boys who were armed with dangerous weapons; guns, cutlasses and broken bottles and he was beaten mercilessly.

The prosecutor noted that the perpetrators violated Sections 421, 329(1)(a), 241(a), and 46 of the Criminal Law of Ekiti, 2021.

In the interim, while waiting for legal counsel from the Director of Public Prosecution’s office, he asked the court to detain the offenders to a detention facility.

The accused were ordered to remain in the Ado-Ekiti Correctional Centre pending the Chief Magistrate, Mr. Saka Afunso’s legal ruling.

The case was therefore adjourned until July 3.