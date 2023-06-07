President Tinubu Inaugurates George Akume As 21st Secretary To The Government Of The Federation

President Tinubu Inaugurates George Akume

President Bola Tinubu Wednesday in Abuja inaugurated Senator George Akume as the 21st Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

The former Governor of Benue State and immediate-past Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs took the oaths of allegiance and office in a ceremony held at the Council Chambers, State House in the presence of the President, Vice President Kashim Shettima, and senior government officials.

Akume, 70, was Governor of Benue State from May 1999 to May 2007.

Following his tenure as governor, he was elected into the National Assembly as the Senator representing Benue North West Senatorial zone in 2007.

Senator Akume was re-elected in 2011 and 2015, demonstrating the trust reposed in him by his constituents.

During his term in the Senate, Akume served as Minority Leader from June 2011 to June 2015.

Prior to his political career, Akume started work as a civil servant in the Benue State Civil Service in 1979 as a Land Officer.

Over the years, he held various positions in both the State and Federal governments, retiring voluntarily as a Federal Permanent Secretary, Establishments and Management Services, in 1998.

Speaking to reporters after his inauguration, Akume said:

”It is an honour to be chosen to serve in this exalted position out of over 200 million Nigerians. It is a challenge to serve in line with the oaths I have taken today. I assure Nigerians I will do my best and I will not disappoint the President.

”I will not disappoint this country; I will not disappoint my party. I believe Nigerians will find fulfillment in my responsibility as I discharge my duties.”

Also present at the ceremony were the Governor of Benue State, Fr Hyacinth Alia, Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, the wife of the SGF, Hon. Regina Akume, some former governors, the leadership of the All Progressive Congress, family members and well-wishers.

