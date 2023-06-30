Path The News Chronicle » Sports » Former Chelsea midfielder, Ngolo Kante buys a Belgian club

Former Chelsea midfielder, Ngolo Kante buys a Belgian club

Oladimeji Adeoye June 30, 2023 0
Ngolo Kante

Former Chelsea midfielder, Ngolo Kante buys a Belgian club

Former Chelsea midfielder, Ngolo Kante a few days after sealing his move to Saudi Arabian club Al ltthiad has completed the purchase of Belgian club, Royal Excelsior Virton per multiple reports.

A statement from the club read: ‘Driven by his passion for football, N’Golo Kante wants to continue to structure the club in order to consolidate its foundations, stabilize its staff and eventually reconnect with the tradition of training RE Virton’s Youth Academy

Ngolo Kante’s new club suffered relegation to the national division one last season due to their poor performance in the final run. They ended at the bottom of the table with only 25 points after 32 games.

Hot Gist

Share this post

More Stories

Piers Morgan urges Arsenal to break the bank for Victor Osimhen’s deal

Oladimeji Adeoye June 30, 2023 0
NBBF Appoints Rena Wakama

NBBF Appoints Rena Wakama As Women Head Coach 

Oladimeji Adeoye June 30, 2023 0
Saudi Football

The Saudi Football Seizure

Dr. Binoy Kampmark June 30, 2023 0

Arsenal announce the signing of Kai Havertz from Chelsea

Oladimeji Adeoye June 29, 2023 0

Chelsea confirms the departure of Edouard Mendy

Oladimeji Adeoye June 29, 2023 0

Newly promoted Luton Town sign Nigerian born Chiedozie Ogbene

Oladimeji Adeoye June 28, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Ajaokuta steel company, abandoned projects in Nigeria

Five Notable Abandoned Projects in Nigeria

Esther Salami June 30, 2023 0
Lagos Chief

Man detained in Benue for defiling 15-year-old at gunpoint

Kunle Dada June 30, 2023 0

Iyabo Ojo advises Davido amidst cheating scandal…

Augustina John June 30, 2023 0

Tell of Anambra’s Exploits, Don’t De-market Her, Commissioner Onyenji Tasks Nollywood, Broadcast Practitioners

Kenechukwu Ofomah June 30, 2023 0

ASUU Disagrees With NUC on Course Curriculum

Adekunle Taofeek June 30, 2023 0