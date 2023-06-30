Former Chelsea midfielder, Ngolo Kante buys a Belgian club

Former Chelsea midfielder, Ngolo Kante a few days after sealing his move to Saudi Arabian club Al ltthiad has completed the purchase of Belgian club, Royal Excelsior Virton per multiple reports.

A statement from the club read: ‘Driven by his passion for football, N’Golo Kante wants to continue to structure the club in order to consolidate its foundations, stabilize its staff and eventually reconnect with the tradition of training RE Virton’s Youth Academy

Ngolo Kante’s new club suffered relegation to the national division one last season due to their poor performance in the final run. They ended at the bottom of the table with only 25 points after 32 games.

