Chelsea Midfielder Ngolo Kante has agreed to join Al Lttihad

Chelsea midfielder, Ngolo Kante has agreed to join Saudi Arabian side Al Lttihad as part of the medical has been completed in London, according to Fabrizio Romano.

According to Fabrizio, Kanté will sign a two-year deal with an option for a further season, as he is planning a visit to Saudi in the coming days.

Furthermore, Fabrizio said, €100m salary per season awaits the midfielder— this figure includes image rights, commercial deals and also ‘creative’ portfolio.

Real Madrid Captain Benzema was also unveiled by the club yesterday.

