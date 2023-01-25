Few days ago, I stumbled upon, and began to read once more, the epochal, historical, and profound 1776 American Declaration of Independence. The abuse and violation of rights; and the disdain in which the American colonies were held by the British Crown, beggars belief! The blunt and arrogant refusal of Britain to lessen the burden of the colonies imitated Solomon’s son, Rehoboam, who disdainfully told suppliant Israelis begging him to lessen their suffering: My father scourged you with horsewhip (but) I will scourge you with scorpions! In the final analysis, Rehoboam lost a chunk of the kingdom; the British Crown was not as lucky as it lost the American colonies completely. Crowns everywhere usually exhibit an arrogance that eventually leads to their annihilation: in France with the Bourbon kings leading to the 1789 French revolution and in Ethiopia leading to the deposition and disgrace of Emperor Haile Selassie on 12 September, 1974. The American colonies’ pains and anguish appear to me similar to what some indigenous Nigerian nationalities are experiencing and crying out loud against today. With the Nigerian authorities turning a deaf ear, like the British Crown did to the American colonies, will the outcome here be similar to the one there in the fullness of time? Those who fail to learn from history are often condemned to repeating its mistakes! Let’s refresh our memory with the momentous American Declaration of Independence (1776):

“The unanimous Declaration of the thirteen United States of America: When in the course of human events, it becomes necessary for one people to dissolve the political bands which have connected them with another, and to assume among the powers of the earth, the separate and equal station to which the Laws of Nature and of Nature’s God entitle them, a decent respect to the opinions of mankind requires that they should declare the causes which impel them to the separation.

We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights; that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness. That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed; that whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness. Prudence, indeed, will dictate that Governments long established should not be changed for light and transient causes; and accordingly all experience hath shewn, that mankind are more disposed to suffer, while evils are sufferable, than to right themselves by abolishing the forms to which they are accustomed. But when a long train of abuses and usurpations, pursuing invariably the same object evinces a design to reduce them under absolute despotism, it is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such Government, and to provide new Guards for their future security. Such has been the patient sufferance of these Colonies; and such is now the necessity which constrains them to alter their former Systems of Government. The history of the present King of Great Britain is a history of repeated injuries and usurpations, all having in direct object the establishment of an absolute tyranny over these States. To prove this, let facts be submitted to a candid world:

He has refused his Assent to Laws, the most wholesome and necessary for the public good. He has forbidden his Governors to pass Laws of immediate and pressing importance, unless suspended in their operation till his Assent should be obtained; and when so suspended, he has utterly neglected to attend to them. He has refused to pass other Laws for the accommodation of large districts of people, unless those people would relinquish the right of Representation in the Legislature, a right inestimable to them and formidable to tyrants only. He has called together legislative bodies at places unusual, uncomfortable, and distant from the depository of their public Records, for the sole purpose of fatiguing them into compliance with his measures. He has dissolved Representative Houses repeatedly, for opposing with manly firmness his invasions on the rights of the people. He has refused for a long time, after such dissolutions, to cause others to be elected; whereby the Legislative powers, incapable of Annihilation, have returned to the People at large for their exercise; the State remaining in the meantime exposed to all the dangers of invasion from without, and convulsions within.

He has endeavoured to prevent the population of these States; for that purpose obstructing the Laws for Naturalization of Foreigners; refusing to pass others to encourage their migrations hither, and raising the conditions of new Appropriations of Lands. He has obstructed the Administration of Justice, by refusing his Assent to Laws for establishing Judiciary powers. He has made Judges dependent on his Will alone, for the tenure of their offices, and the amount and payment of their salaries. He has erected a multitude of New Offices, and sent hither swarms of Officers to harass our people, and eat out their substance. He has kept among us, in times of peace, Standing Armies without the Consent of our legislatures. He has affected to render the Military independent of and superior to the civil power.

He has combined with others to subject us to a jurisdiction foreign to our constitution, and unacknowledged by our laws; giving his Assent to their Acts of pretended Legislation: For quartering large bodies of armed troops among us: For protecting them, by a mock Trial, from punishment for any Murders which they should commit on the Inhabitants of these States: For cutting off our Trade with all parts of the world: For imposing Taxes on us without our Consent: For depriving us in many cases, of the benefits of Trial by Jury: For transporting us beyond Seas to be tried for pretended offences: For abolishing the free System of English Laws in a neighbouring Province, establishing therein an arbitrary government, and enlarging its Boundaries so as to render it at once an example and fit instrument for introducing the same absolute rule into these Colonies: For taking away our Charters, abolishing our most valuable Laws, and altering fundamentally the Forms of our Governments: For suspending our own Legislatures and declaring themselves invested with power to legislate for us in all cases whatsoever.

He has abdicated Government here, by declaring us out of his Protection and waging War against us. He has plundered our seas, ravaged our Coasts, burnt our towns, and destroyed the lives of our people. He is at this time transporting large Armies of foreign Mercenaries to complete the works of death, desolation and tyranny, already begun with circumstances of Cruelty & perfidy scarcely paralleled in the most barbarous ages, and totally unworthy the Head of a civilized nation. He has constrained our fellow Citizens taken Captive on the high Seas to bear Arms against their Country, to become the executioners of their friends and Brethren, or to fall themselves by their Hands. He has excited domestic insurrections amongst us, and has endeavoured to bring on the inhabitants of our frontiers, the merciless Indian Savages, whose known rule of warfare, is an undistinguished destruction of all ages, sexes and conditions.

In every stage of these oppressions we have petitioned for redress in the most humble terms: Our repeated Petitions have been answered only by repeated injury. A Prince whose character is thus marked by every act which may define a Tyrant, is unfit to be the ruler of a free people. Nor have we been wanting in attentions to our British brethren. We have warned them from time to time of attempts by their legislature to extend an unwarrantable jurisdiction over us. We have reminded them of the circumstances of our emigration and settlement here. We have appealed to their native justice and magnanimity, and we have conjured them by the ties of our common kindred to disavow these usurpations, which would inevitably interrupt our connections and correspondence. They too have been deaf to the voice of justice and of consanguinity. We must, therefore, acquiesce in the necessity, which denounces our Separation, and hold them, as we hold the rest of mankind, Enemies in War, in Peace Friends.

We, therefore, the Representatives of the United States of America, in General Congress, Assembled, appealing to the Supreme Judge of the world for the rectitude of our intentions, do, in the Name, and by Authority of the good People of these Colonies, solemnly publish and declare, That these United Colonies are, and of Right ought to be Free and Independent States; that they are Absolved from all Allegiance to the British Crown, and that all political connection between them and the State of Great Britain, is and ought to be totally dissolved; and that as Free and Independent States, they have full Power to levy War, conclude Peace, contract Alliances, establish Commerce, and to do all other Acts and Things which Independent States may of right do. And for the support of this Declaration, with a firm reliance on the protection of divine Providence, we mutually pledge to each other our Lives, our Fortunes and our sacred Honour”

Is it not time we peacefully and unanimously rejig this marriage of inconvenience by dissolving Nigeria’s unitarist ‘Federal’ structure? A case could not have been better argued than the American colonies did! Nigeria’s separatist groups should take a cue and list out the many sins of Nigeria just like the American colonies did. A critical step going forward, like the Americans have shown, is laying a strong basis for action and marshalling unassailable points for separation – not the self-destructive violence going on in the South-east and the incessant internal wrangling in the leadership of Oodua Nation activists.

FEEDBACK

Still on the OBJ letter

The political atmosphere of 2023 appears very foggy because none of the three major presidential candidates is free of heavy past wrongdoings, although no human being is an angel. For instance, how fair is it to present another Fulani man after eight years of a disastrous Fulani rule, so much death and incredible disunity? We must realise that PDP never willingly gave Abubakar Atiku its presidential ticket. He bought it. Ditto Tinubu. It was a case of survival of the fittest dictated by American dollars! Gregory Peter Obi is one politician that AFENIFERE and CAN are rooting for; and, recently, by the former Nigerian President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo. In the first Republic, the Ibos dominated all federal ministries and parastatals. This domineering attitude is responsible for the spate of attacks on Ibo People in South Africa, Ghana, Indonesia, etc. Our memory of selected killings in the (Nzeogwu-led) military coup in Nigeria is still fresh. Given the above, I also would like to ask the same difficult question “Where do we go from here?” Nigeria’s fate hangs precariously in the balance. – Elder Ayinde Adesola.

Thanks for the historical excursion on the havoc wrecked on our educational system during Obasanjo’s reign. Obasanjo did incalculable damage to both our educational system and the public service. It is unfortunate that the youths he addressed his letter to know next-to-nothing about the past of the nation because today’s youths hardly read. – Damola Oshodi.

No sir! Afe Babalola is not different from Obasanjo in many respects! We should, like in Obasanjo’s case, hearken only to the message and not the messenger! – A Senior Advocate of Nigeria who chose to remain anonymous.