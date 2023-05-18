Firmino, Keita, Milner and Oxlade-Chamberlain to leave LFC this summer

Oladimeji Adeoye May 18, 2023 0

Liverpool have confirmed that Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will leave the club upon the expiry of their contracts this season. It’s understood that the quartet will leave the club as free agents at the end of the season with their new destination yet to be known.

Liverpool’s statement on the club website:

“The four all played their part in Jürgen Klopp’s side winning the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup in 2019, before becoming the first Liverpool team to clinch the league title for 30 years as they racked up 99 points in 2019-20.

Two more trophies were added to the collection amid a tilt at a quadruple last term, successfully in the Carabao Cup and Emirates FA Cup at Wembley.

World Bank Instructed By SERAP To Halt $800 Million Loan To Nigeria
Trending
World Bank Instructed By SERAP To Halt $800 Million Loan To Nigeria

Their time with the Reds also included two narrow second-placed finishes in the Premier League, two other Champions League final appearances, and victory in the 2022 FA Community Shield, while Firmino and Milner were key figures as Liverpool reached the League Cup and Europa League finals during Klopp’s first season in charge.

With the visit of Aston Villa on Saturday being the Reds’ final home fixture of the campaign, special acknowledgments will be paid to the quartet at Anfield, with further tributes to follow across the club’s digital platforms after the end of the season as we wish Roberto, Naby, James, Alex, and their families the very best for the future.

All four players will depart with our gratitude and appreciation for the contribution they have made.”

Oladimeji Adeoye

Oladimeji Adeoye also known as Osniff is a writer, he is mainly into writing sports with vast knowledge of African Sports, and other continental sports. Oladimeji has worked with top news outlets and currently writing with top newspapers in Nigeria.

See author's posts

Hot Gist

Share this post
Tags: ,

More Stories

CAF Implements New Qualifier Format

Oladimeji Adeoye May 19, 2023 0

West Ham United To Play Final After 47 years

Oladimeji Adeoye May 19, 2023 0
Mourinho Roma

Mourinho continues European success with Roma

Oladimeji Adeoye May 19, 2023 0

Premier League: Six managers shortlisted for best managers award

Oladimeji Adeoye May 18, 2023 0

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE: Manchester City cruise to final after smashing Madrid

Oladimeji Adeoye May 18, 2023 0

Oby (AI) Predicts Manchester City and Real Madrid Winner

Oby AI May 17, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Men are programmed to cheat on their partners – 2Face

Oladimeji Adeoye May 19, 2023 0
Gideon Orkar

It’s Immoral To Honour Major Gideon Orkar – MURIC to Ortom

Adams Peter May 19, 2023 0
Onitsha General Hospital

Fed Govt Upgrades Onitsha General Hospital to Federal Medical Centre

Kenechukwu Ofomah May 19, 2023 0
Sack Alex Otti

JUST IN: It’s Laughable, Only An Election Tribunal Can Sack Alex Otti – LP

Adams Peter May 19, 2023 0
Rescue 2 Missing US Consulate Staff

BREAKING: US Consulate Staff Rescued

Kenechukwu Ofomah May 19, 2023 0