Firmino, Keita, Milner and Oxlade-Chamberlain to leave LFC this summer

Liverpool have confirmed that Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will leave the club upon the expiry of their contracts this season. It’s understood that the quartet will leave the club as free agents at the end of the season with their new destination yet to be known.

Liverpool’s statement on the club website:

“The four all played their part in Jürgen Klopp’s side winning the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup in 2019, before becoming the first Liverpool team to clinch the league title for 30 years as they racked up 99 points in 2019-20.

Two more trophies were added to the collection amid a tilt at a quadruple last term, successfully in the Carabao Cup and Emirates FA Cup at Wembley.

Their time with the Reds also included two narrow second-placed finishes in the Premier League, two other Champions League final appearances, and victory in the 2022 FA Community Shield, while Firmino and Milner were key figures as Liverpool reached the League Cup and Europa League finals during Klopp’s first season in charge.

With the visit of Aston Villa on Saturday being the Reds’ final home fixture of the campaign, special acknowledgments will be paid to the quartet at Anfield, with further tributes to follow across the club’s digital platforms after the end of the season as we wish Roberto, Naby, James, Alex, and their families the very best for the future.

All four players will depart with our gratitude and appreciation for the contribution they have made.”

Oladimeji Adeoye Oladimeji Adeoye also known as Osniff is a writer, he is mainly into writing sports with vast knowledge of African Sports, and other continental sports. Oladimeji has worked with top news outlets and currently writing with top newspapers in Nigeria. See author's posts

