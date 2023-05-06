The Premier League has released its squad of the season, which comprises 11 players. Arsenal and Manchester City have the most players in the 11-man squad. Liverpool and Newcastle have 1 player each, Manchester United has 2 players, Manchester City has 3, while Arsenal has 4.
Erling Haaland, Salah, and Rashford lead the attack line, Debryune, Casemiro, and Odegaard in the midfield while at the defence, it’s Trippier, Saliba, Dias, and Zinchenko.
Ramsdale
Trippier
Saliba
Dias
Zinchenko
De Bruyne
Casemiro
Ødegaard
Salah
Haaland
Rashford
