As the 2023 general election fast approaches, and candidates of the various political parties continue to visit the electorate nationwide with their campaign messages of hope, general welfare and development, the Member representing Njikoka, Anaocha and Dunukofia Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, Chief Dozie Nwankwo has reiterated that his main focus remains the people’s welfare, social and economic empowerment.

Addressing a group of supporters who paid him New Year solidarity visit at his Campaign Headquarters in Awka on Monday, Nwankwo, who is the APGA candidate for Anambra Central Senatorial District election coming up next month, commending the people’s expression of love and support for him.

He assured them that he will continue to carry every citizen of the Central senatorial zone along in all his programmes.

Flanked by his key political family drawn from all the seven Councils of the senatorial zone -Njikoka, Dunukofia, Anaocha, Idemili North, Idemili South, Awka North and Awka South, Nwankwo emphasized that his human resource development, skills acquisition, youth/women empowerment and other social development tools would continue to get better.

According to him, that is reason he is soliciting their massive votes in the coming February 25, 2023 election, to enable him opportunity to expand all he has started for their benefit.

Nwankwo commended the citizens of the state for what he described as “overwhelming enthusiasm” with which they received and appreciated the grand opening of his Centre for Development/ICT Training Centre, and the commencement of the College of Agriculture, Ishiagu (Enugwu-Ukwu campus) at Enugwu-Ukwu recently.

He explained that his target was to empower and equip all youths and adults in the state with manual and mental skills so as to take them away from the streets and make them active employers of labour and productive citizens.

“I have a social pact with people of my constituency, which I have religiously followed and implemented. The results abound.

“Now, I want to expand these benefits to a larger scale which the Anambra Central Senatorial District and it is because of this that I seek your votes.

“I want to assure you that my word is my bond and people of my constituency can attest to this,” the lawmaker noted.

Spokesperson for the group, Mrs Ngozi Adimba told journalists that they visited to say kudos to the lawmaker for all his good works in the areas of general welfare of the people, free medical outreaches, empowerment, skills acquisition centres and other forms of assistance he has been rendering to them.

Mrs Adimba therefore urged all eligible voters within the Central Senatorial zone to vote massively for Dozie Nwankwo and APGA to enable him continue all his good works for the people.

She pointed out that Nwankwo remains the only legislator in the state to have built signature project fashioned for the benefit of the citizens.

“It’s therefore assured that with more opportunities he will do more,” the spokesperson noted.